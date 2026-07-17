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Home > Sports News > Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026: India Announce 20-Member Squad Led By Salima Tete | Check Full Team List

Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026: India Announce 20-Member Squad Led By Salima Tete | Check Full Team List

Hockey India has announced the 20-member Indian women's hockey squad for the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026, with midfielder Salima Tete set to captain the side and experienced forward Navneet Kaur named vice-captain. Fresh off qualifying through the FIH Pro League, the Women in Blue will look to build on their recent momentum. Check the complete India squad for the Women's Hockey World Cup 2026.

Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: India Announce 20-Member Squad, Salima Tete To Lead Women In Blue
Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: India Announce 20-Member Squad, Salima Tete To Lead Women In Blue

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Fri 2026-07-17 14:16 IST

Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026: India Announce 20-Member Squad: Hockey India on Friday (July 17) announced a 20-member Indian women’s hockey team for the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026. Midfielder Salima Tete will captain the side, while experienced forward Navneet Kaur has been named vice-captain. India will be aiming to make a strong impression at the global event after securing qualification through the FIH Hockey Pro League.

The squad features a blend of experienced internationals and promising youngsters as India prepare for one of the biggest tournaments in women’s hockey. The team management has retained the core group that has performed consistently in recent international competitions, with Salima continuing to lead the side in its quest for a historic World Cup campaign.

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Speaking about the squad, which is currently training at the national camp in Bengaluru, coach Sjoerd Marijne said, “We have chosen a well-balanced group of players who are ready for the big challenges we will face this summer. The team has worked hard in the lead-up to the tournament and we are confident in this group’s abilities. We look forward to competing against the best teams in the world and showcasing our hockey on the biggest stage.”

India’s Group And Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Schedule

India have been drawn in Pool C alongside Argentina, Spain and Uruguay. The Women in Blue will begin their FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 campaign against Uruguay before taking on Spain and then Argentina in their remaining group-stage fixtures. A top finish in the pool will be crucial for India as they aim to progress to the knockout stages.

The tournament will provide India with another opportunity to challenge the world’s leading hockey nations and build on the progress made in recent years under the current leadership group.

India Women’s Hockey Squad For FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026

Goalkeepers: Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam.

Defenders: Udita, Jyoti Singh, Ishika Chaudhary, Deepika, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Sakshi Rana.

Midfielders: Salima Tete (Captain), Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Lalremsiami, Baljeet Kaur.

Forwards: Navneet Kaur (Vice-Captain), Deepika Soreng, Beauty Dungdung, Mumtaz Khan, Sangita Kumari, Sunelita Toppo, Sonam.

With a balanced squad featuring proven performers and emerging talent, India will look to challenge the top-ranked teams and make a deep run at the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 under the leadership of Salima Tete.

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Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026: India Announce 20-Member Squad Led By Salima Tete | Check Full Team List
Tags: Womens Hockey World Cup

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Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026: India Announce 20-Member Squad Led By Salima Tete | Check Full Team List
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