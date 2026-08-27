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Home > Sports News > Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Results: India Women Beat Germany 3-1 to Finish 5th | Best Result In 52 Years

Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Results: India Women Beat Germany 3-1 to Finish 5th | Best Result In 52 Years

India Women defeated Germany 3-1 in the fifth-place playoff at the Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 to secure their best finish at the tournament since 1974. Navneet Kaur scored twice after Ishika gave India the lead as the team signed off in style and now turns its attention to the Asian Games 2026. This is India’s best-ever World Cup finish in 52 years.

India defeated Germany to finish fifth at the Women's Hockey World Cup 2026. Image Credit: X/@TheHockeyIndia
India defeated Germany to finish fifth at the Women's Hockey World Cup 2026. Image Credit: X/@TheHockeyIndia

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-08-27 20:58 IST

Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026: The Indian Women’s Hockey team secured its best finish in 52 years at the Hockey World Cup, defeating Germany in the fifth-place playoff. In 1974, the Indian women’s team had finished fourth in the Hockey World Cup. In a clash that was mostly dominated by the Indian team, they conceded a late goal in a 3-1 win over their opponents. Ahead of the Asian Games 2026, the Indian team would take a lot of confidence from this result as they target a podium finish in the continental tournament. 

Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026: India Beats Germany 3-1



India defeated Germany to finish fifth at the Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026. Facing a resilient Germany, the Women in Orange endured a goalless first half. In a closely contested first 30 minutes, the Indian team focused on putting up a defensive performance. There were spells of attack from the eventual winners; however, Germany showed enough strength to stop the Indian team from taking the lead.

The defiance from the European side eventually ran out in the 43rd minute of the clash. Ishika scored the opening goal for the Indian team to put them in the lead. Two minutes after taking the lead, India strengthened its grasp over the German side. In the 45th minute, Navneet converted a penalty corner to double India’s lead. She then scored her second goal of the match in the 47th minute, putting Germany out of this game. 

Just when it felt like India would end the clash with a clean sheet, Germany responded with a goal in the 59th minute. Despite a couple of saves from Savita, Krings managed to pull one back for her team.

What’s Next For Indian Women’s Hockey Team?

The Indian Women’s hockey team will be in action in the upcoming Asian Games. Having finished third in the previous edition in Hangzhou, the Women in Orange would be eyeing a better finish. Midfielder Salima Tete will lead the 20-woman squad, which also features veteran goalkeeper Savita Punia. 

India will kick off their campaign at the Asian Games 2026 on the 20th September, facing Uzbekistan. The team will also clash against Indonesia, Thailand, Japan, and Singapore.

Also Read: Bundesliga 2026-27: Where to Watch German League Live in India? Check Live Streaming, TV Channel, Teams, Key Dates And Opening Match

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Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Results: India Women Beat Germany 3-1 to Finish 5th | Best Result In 52 Years
Tags: India vs GermanyIndia Women Hockey TeamWomen Hockey World Cup 2026

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Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Results: India Women Beat Germany 3-1 to Finish 5th | Best Result In 52 Years
Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Results: India Women Beat Germany 3-1 to Finish 5th | Best Result In 52 Years
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