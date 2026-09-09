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Home > Sports News > Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2026 Semi-Finals: Schedule, Squads, Where To Watch And All You Need To Know

Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2026 Semi-Finals: Schedule, Squads, Where To Watch And All You Need To Know

The Women's Asia Cup 2026 has reached its business end as the semi-finals of the T20 tournament loom large. India have had the convincing path to the semi-finals, winning all their group games handsomely and didn't give the opposition any opportunity. Pakistan have joined them from Group A, while Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are the other two teams in the Top 4.

Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 Semi-Finals: Schedule, Squads, Where To Watch And All You Need To Know. (Image Credits: ACC X)
Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 Semi-Finals: Schedule, Squads, Where To Watch And All You Need To Know. (Image Credits: ACC X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Wed 2026-09-09 16:05 IST

Women’s Asia Cup 2026: The Women’s Asia Cup 2026 has reached its business end as the semi-finals of the T20 tournament loom large. India have had the convincing path to the semi-finals, winning all their group games handsomely and didn’t give the opposition any opportunity. Pakistan have joined them from Group A, while Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are the other two teams in the Top 4.

The Women in Blue, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, seem firm favourite to clinch the title. India beat associate nations Thailand and Hong Kong China by 94 and 137 runs, respectively. They followed it up by routing Pakistan for their lowest T20I score in 55 and chased it down with seven wickets to spare. Pakistan, meanwhile, suffered their only loss to India in the group stage but even with victories against Hong Kong China and Thailand, the Women in Green have big questions to answer in the knockout game.

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Sri Lanka, meanwhile, are coming into the semi-finals on the back of winning all their three matches. After two convincing performances that turned to wins over United Arab Emirates and Indonesia, the Island Nation suffered a hiccup against Bangladesh. Chasing a paltry 115 against Bangladesh, they lost six wickets before eventually getting over the line with four deliveries to spare. Bangladesh have had a promising campaign, with their only defeat coming to Sri Lanka.

Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2026 Semi-Finals: Schedule

Date Day Match
September 10th Thursday Bangladesh vs India, Semi-Final 1
September 11th Friday Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Semi-Final 2

Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2026 Semi-Finals: Squads

India Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), G Kamalini (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Prema Rawat, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Nandni Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Pratika Rawal.

Pakistan Squad: Fatima Sana (captain), Ayesha Zafar, Eman Naseer, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Momina Riasat, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (wk), Sadaf Shamas, Nashra Sundhu, Sadia Iqbal, Saira Jabeen, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar.

Sri Lanka Squad: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Mithali Ayodhya, Kavisha Dilhari, Imesha Dulani, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kawya Kavindi, Sanjana Kavindi, Sugandika Kumari, Nimasha Meepage, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Hasini Perera, Chamudi Praboda, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshika Silva, Chethana Vimukthi.

Bangladesh Squad: Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter (vc), Dilara Akter, Farjana Easmin, Juairiya Ferdous, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sarmin Sultana, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Sultana Khatun, Shanjida Akther Maghla.

Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2026 Semi-Finals: When And Where To Watch in India?

Both semi-finals will be telecast on Sony Sports Network, while the live streaming of the same shall be available on Sony LIV App and website.

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Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2026 Semi-Finals: Schedule, Squads, Where To Watch And All You Need To Know
Tags: Bangladesh National Womens Cricket TeamIndia National Womens Cricket TeamPakistan National Womens Cricket TeamSri Lanka National Womens Cricket TeamWomens T20 Asia CupWomens T20 Asia Cup 2026

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Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2026 Semi-Finals: Schedule, Squads, Where To Watch And All You Need To Know
Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2026 Semi-Finals: Schedule, Squads, Where To Watch And All You Need To Know
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