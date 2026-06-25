Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: England Become First Semi-Finalists After Dominant Win Over West Indies at Lord’s

Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: On Wednesday, by defeating the West Indies by a margin of 38 runs at Lord’s, England achieved the feat of being the first team to lock their spot in the semi-finals of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026. Being the home team, they confidently put forth a performance and became the winners of the championship for the fourth consecutive time. After Danni Wyatt-Hodge’s brilliant innings of 186/7 led the West Indies to a total of 148/5, England’s bowlers managed to contain the powerful batting lineup of the West Indies.

West Indies, who were also without a loss before this game, have to beat Ireland in their last group match if they want to keep the pressure on their chances of making it to the final four, whereas England is leading Group B with eight points.

Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Solid batting performance from England Women’s team

In the very first over of the innings, Chinelle Henry took the wicket of Amy Jones and with that, the West Indies got an early wicket with their decision of opting to field first. The rest of the West Indies bowlers could not replicate her accuracy and That’s why the hosts were well and truly on the offensive after their early wicket. Scoring a fantastic 65 runs off 42 balls with eight fours, Wyatt-Hodge was the main batter for England.

Wyatt-Hodge was the player in the mood and England’s middle and top order was getting together to execute their plans on the day. After being dropped by Hayley Matthews on 14, Heather Knight made the West Indies pay miserably with her 43 runs off 26 balls while Alice Capsey scored 28.

The English batter, who was operating on a batting-friendly pitch, exerted continuous pressure on the West Indies. After making 86 in the first ten overs, they scored 100 in the second half. Even though West Indies were able to take out Wyatt-Hodge and power hitters Freya Kemp and Danielle Gibson early, England’s tail-enders scored 24 runs off the last two overs to take their total beyond the 180 mark.

Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Chinelle Henry’s fifty goes in vain as West Indies lose against England

In order to be able to get their hands on a target of 187, the West Indies must have got a top scorer among the top three players. Shemaine Campbelle, Deandra Dottin, and Captain Matthews are the players who have a magical spell to take the game away from the opponents.

When in the 4th over Linsey Smith got Matthews out, England was then the team that was leading the game. Dottin giving the favour of two boundaries and a six to Dean after the departure of Matthews was surely the starting of an optimistic phase. Yet, to make Dottin to lift a fast delivery beyond the long-on area, the stand in English captain got the better of that contest between the two.

Having produced a match-winning innings against New Zealand, Campbelle was clean bowled for 20 by Sophie Ecclestone in the game against England. The West Indies were 64/3 and were struggling to match England’s clever bowling. Though Jahzara Claxton and Chinelle Henry had a 63-run partnership for the fifth wicket, they took 53 balls and hardly had the hitting power to get the run-rate to the required level. The only sparkle in the West Indies’ poor batting display was Henry’s unbeaten 51, which included two sixes and four fours.

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