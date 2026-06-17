Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: India Women vs Netherlands Women Match Preview, IND W vs NED W Live Streaming Details, Predicted Playing XIs And Winner Prediction

India Women vs Netherlands Women: India Women aim to extend their winning streak when they face Netherlands Women, who are making their debut in the tournament, for their second Group A match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 at Headingley Leeds on June 17. Harmanpreet Kaur’s team has kicked off their campaign in a strong manner with a victory over Pakistan. Netherlands But are yet to register a win in the big event. For India, this match is a chance to consolidate their lead in Group A before the games against Australia and South Africa, which will be more challenging. The Dutch, however, are going to try to come up with a strong fight and upset one of the tournament favorites. India has more experience, better squad depth, and are in good form, so they are rightly considered favorites by a large margin.

Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: India Women vs Netherlands Women Match Details

Match: India Women vs Netherlands Women, Group A

Tournament: ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026

Date: June 17, 2026

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Live Streaming: Jio Hotstar

Live Telecast: Star Sports Network

Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: India W vs Netherlands W Head-to-Head Record

India Women vs Netherlands Women never happened in women’s T20 internationals so these two teams can be said to be at two extremes for T20 experience. Netherlands being the Dutch team will be debutants in the Women’s T20 World Cup while India being one of the leading teams for the title.

India Women vs Netherlands Women: Headingley Pitch Report, Leeds

Seam bowlers get more from the flatter, bouncier end of the Headingly wicket early on before it gradually becomes more batting-friendly. The environment inside the ground gives the teams the chance to bat and score runs quite openly, though spinners could well be brought on in the second innings owing to the possibility of the pitch becoming too flat.

Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: India Women vs Netherlands Women Predicted Playing XIs

India Women Predicted Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Richa Ghosh (wk), Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Nandani Sharma

Netherlands Women Predicted Playing XI: Heather Siegers, Phebe Molkenboer, Babette de Leede (C and wk), Sterre Kalis, Robine Rijke, Sanya Khurana, Frederique Overdijk, Iris Zwilling, Caroline de Lange, Silver Siegers, Isabel van der Woning

Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: India Women vs Netherlands Women Winner Prediction

India Women have far superior experience, more heavy hitters in their batting line-up and more options in bowling than the Netherlands cumulatively. Although the Netherlands showed some good signs in their first World Cup, they would first have to upset a strong team like India to stand a chance. The Women in Blue boasts a balanced and potent lineup with Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh and Shreyanka Patil spearheading the bowling and Mandhana, Harmanpreet and Richa Ghosh leading the charge from the batting side.

India Women vs Netherlands Women Prediction: India Women to win

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