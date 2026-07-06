Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Records: Australia Win Title, Beth Mooney Shines, Shree Charani Leads Wicket Tally

Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Australia Women won a record-extending seventh Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 title. The Sophie Molineux-led side ended the tournament without tasting defeat even once. In the final, coming up against the hosts, England, Australia did not flinch as they registered a comfortable seven-wicket win with 17 balls to spare. Beth Mooney was not only named the player of the match for her 64-run knock but was also named the player of the series. She ended up as the second-highest run-getter in the tournament behind Dani Wyatt-Hodge.

Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Who scored the most runs?

Dani Wyatt-Hodge ended up as the highest run-getter of the tournament. The English opening batter scored 302 runs in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026. She created the record for scoring the most runs in a single edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Most runs list

Dani Wyatt-Hodge (England) – 302 runs in seven innings

Beth Mooney (Australia) – 238 runs in seven innings

Nat Sciver-Brunt (England) – 227 runs in four innings

Tazmin Brits (South Africa) – 225 runs in four innings

Darcey Carter (Scotland) – 208 runs in five innings

Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Who took the most wickets?

Shree Charani ended up as the highest wicket-taker in the tournament. The left-arm spinner for India picked up 14 wickets while going at an economy of less than six runs per over. What made Charani’s effort even more special was that she took the most wickets, despite India not making it past the group stages and playing fewer games than some other players.

Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Most wickets list

Shree Charani (India) – 14 wickets in five innings

Sophie Molineux (Australia) – 11 wickets in seven innings

Fatima Sana (Pakistan) – 11 wickets in five innings

Sophie Ecclestone (England) – 10 wickets in seven innings

Hayley Matthews (West Indies) – 10 wickets in six innings

Charlie Dean (England) – 10 wickets in seven innings

Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Who was named the player of the series?

Beth Mooney was named the player of the series for her incredible batting performance for the eventual champions, Australia Women’s cricket team. The wicketkeeper batter finished the tournament as the second-highest run-getter. While her strike rate and average were second to Wyatt-Hodge, who scored more runs, it was her knock in the final that tipped the scales in her side. Mooney scored 64 runs off 49 balls in the final; meanwhile, Dani Wyatt-Hodge managed only eight runs in the first innings.

Also Read: Australia Women Beat England Women To Win ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Beth Mooney, Phoebe Litchfield Star At Lord’s