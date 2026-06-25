Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Shikha Pandey Questions Harmanpreet Kaur’s Strike Rate Ahead of India Women vs Bangladesh Women Clash

India Women vs Bangladesh Women, Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur and the Indian women’s cricket team face a tough challenge as the race to the semi-final heats up. However, while her team prepares to go against Bangladesh before the high-stakes encounter against Australia, questions are being asked about the captain’s form. Former teammate Shikha Pandey, while speaking on the official broadcast in India, talked about how Harmanpreet’s strike rate has been a concern. While the Indian team will be expected to go past Bangladesh, it would be a challenge given how the Tigresses have performed so far in the tournament.

Shikha Pandey blasts Harmanpreet Kaur for low strike rate

The middle order is definitely worried about captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s strike rate, as per Shikha Pandey, a leading Indian pacer. In fact, the matter is getting more serious as the time for the highly important match against Bangladesh in the 2017 T20 World Cup comes nearer, when losing would mean elimination without a doubt. Having been defeated by South Africa in Manchester, India has become a side under pressure as it prepares for its Women’s T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh.

While analysing India’s possible game plan against Bangladesh, Pandey suggested a shuffle of the middle order. She said, “Harmanpreet Kaur’s strike rate is a cause for concern for India’s middle order. If a wicket falls early, we have seen Yastika Bhatia walk in, with Jemimah Rodrigues at number four. We might see Harman come in to bat at number four and Jemimah drop down to number five. But wherever she bats, Harman should stop thinking about the wickets that have fallen and not try to rebuild because we have seen that when Harmanpreet Kaur is on song, she is a completely different player altogether.”

Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur’s batting a cause of concern?

There is no doubt over the fact that Harmanpreet Kaur has not been at her best in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026. The Indian women’s cricket team captain has had a poor time with the bat in hand. In three games, Kaur has scored 72 runs. Her strike rate of less than 110 has meant that the Indian team has not been able to get ahead of the game while she is at the crease.

The big scores of the openers have not been used by the likes of Harmanpreet, Jemimah (94.11), and Yastika Bhatia (105.88) owing to their poor strike rates. Richa Ghosh and Deepti Sharma have had to bear a lot more pressure to finish off the last overs, as the middle-order batters have struggled with their intent.

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Reacts to Brother Ashirwad’s Record-Breaking Hundred; Scores 168 Off 119 Balls With 19 Fours, 6 Sixes