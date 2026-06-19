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Home > Sports News > Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Shreyanka Patil Ruled Out With Ankle Injury, India Women Name Uncapped Spinner as Replacement

Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Shreyanka Patil Ruled Out With Ankle Injury, India Women Name Uncapped Spinner as Replacement

India Women have suffered a major setback at the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 as all-rounder Shreyanka Patil has been ruled out with an ankle ligament injury. Prema Rawat has been named as her replacement, while Radha Yadav could enter the playing XI.

Shreyanka Patil has been ruled out of the Women's T20 World Cup 2026. Image Credit: AFP
Shreyanka Patil has been ruled out of the Women's T20 World Cup 2026. Image Credit: AFP

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-06-19 08:32 IST

Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: India has suffered a huge blow at the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 in England. A major worry is that India’s rising star Shreyanka Patil will be out of action for the rest of the tournament due to an ankle ligament injury. Patil got injured through a strained ankle while playing earlier this week against the Netherlands in Leeds. Patil twisted her ankle, resulting in strained ligaments while chasing the ball off her own bowling. Her body language showed extreme pain, and she was given medical treatment on the field.

Shreyanka Patil Injury: India Women Names Replacement

Prema Rawat, who received the India call-up for the first time, has been named as Shreyanka’s replacement for the rest of the tournament. Shreyanka’s hopes for the World Cups were disrupted earlier as well due to injuries. A broken finger before the 2024 T20 World Cup led to her missing the tournament; she was out for more than a year due to another injury. Now, after suffering an ankle injury, she will not be available for quite some time.

Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: How has Shreyanka Patil performed for the Indian Women’s Team?

Shreyanka Patil has played 24 WT20Is for the Indian Women’s Team. In those games, she has taken 29 wickets while going at an economy of slightly less than seven runs per over. What makes her invaluable to the team is that she has the ability to bowl in the power play while remaining economical. This served as a huge boost for the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side, who have struggled with their opening bowling spells. 

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Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Who will replace Shreyanka Patil in India’s playing XI?

Radha Yadav is expected to replace Shreyanka Patil as a like-for-like replacement. The all-rounder is considered to be a better batter than Patil but falls short when it comes to bowling. Meanwhile, Radha is one of the best fielders on the team and can be placed in hot spots to save crucial runs. 

Deja vu for Team India?

This is not the first time the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side has missed out on a player during the tournament owing to an ankle injury. In the ODI World Cup in 2025, the Indian team lost opening batter Pratika Rawal due to an ankle injury. Rawal, who was in top form, was ruled out of the tournament as her replacement, Shafali Varma, played a huge role in the Indian team winning their first ICC tournament. 

Also Read: IPL 2027 Dates Announced? BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Reveals Major Schedule Change, Tournament Could Start on March 10

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Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Shreyanka Patil Ruled Out With Ankle Injury, India Women Name Uncapped Spinner as Replacement
Tags: harmanpreet kaurindia womenprema rawatRadha YadavShreyanka PatilShreyanka Patil injurywomen's t20 world cup 2026

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Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Shreyanka Patil Ruled Out With Ankle Injury, India Women Name Uncapped Spinner as Replacement
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Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Shreyanka Patil Ruled Out With Ankle Injury, India Women Name Uncapped Spinner as Replacement
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