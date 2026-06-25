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Home > Sports News > Women’s T20 World Cup: Fatima Sana’s Objection Sparks Pakistan Camp Row Over Aliya Riaz Sharing Room With Husband; Ali Younas Issues Clarification

Women’s T20 World Cup: Fatima Sana’s Objection Sparks Pakistan Camp Row Over Aliya Riaz Sharing Room With Husband; Ali Younas Issues Clarification

Get the inside scoop on the high-stakes confrontation that has completely fractured the Pakistan camp during the Women's T20 World Cup 2026.

Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Fatima Sana's Objection Sparks Pakistan Camp Row Over Aliya Riaz Sharing Room With Husband; Ali Younas Issues Clarification. Photo X
Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Fatima Sana's Objection Sparks Pakistan Camp Row Over Aliya Riaz Sharing Room With Husband; Ali Younas Issues Clarification. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Thu 2026-06-25 14:50 IST

Just as things seemed to hit rock bottom on the field for the Pakistan women’s cricket team at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 in England, a massive off-field storm has completely engulfed the squad. Reports filtering out of a deeply fractured dressing room have revealed a sensational showdown between young captain Fatima Sana and team mentor-cum-unofficial head coach Wahab Riaz. The core of the explosive fallout reportedly centers on serious disciplinary breaches involving senior all-rounder Aliya Riaz and her husband, Ali Younas.

The Hotel Room Confrontation

The volatile drama initially ignited right before Pakistan’s high-stakes group encounter against Bangladesh. Sources indicate that captain Fatima Sana raised an absolute red flag upon discovering that Aliya Riaz’s husband, Ali Younas—who happens to be the younger brother of legendary former captain Waqar Younis—was actively staying inside Aliya’s designated room at the official, secure team hotel.

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Sana vehemently objected to the presence of an outsider within the team bubble, viewing it as a glaring violation of established international tournament protocol. Standing her ground, the skipper strictly insisted that Younas vacate the room immediately. Management complied with Sana’s demand, but the domestic friction was only just beginning to brew.

Missing Practice for Sightseeing

The situation escalated dramatically the following afternoon. While the rest of the struggling Pakistani squad was grinding out an intense, mandatory pre-match net practice session, Aliya and her husband reportedly skipped the schedule entirely to go out sightseeing around the city.

Infuriated by this blatant act of insubordination, Fatima Sana demanded that Aliya be dropped from the playing XI for the Bangladesh clash. However, team mentor Wahab Riaz aggressively overrode the captain’s authority, utilizing his executive leverage to force Aliya into the starting lineup anyway.

Post-Match Blowout and Clarification

The selection backfired disastrously. Pakistan suffered a humiliating defeat, with Aliya failing to make any notable impact on the scorecard. Following the match, an explosive confrontation occurred in front of the entire touring party. A furious Sana reportedly held Wahab accountable for the defeat, directly blaming his failure to implement proper disciplinary protocols as the catalyst for the team’s ongoing collapse.



As the controversy went viral across social channels, Ali Younas rushed to issue a clarification to douse the flames. He posted a video condemning vulgar personal attacks by former cricketers and anchors against him and his family. He warns that the “filth and vulgarity” directed at them will eventually return to the critics, while tolerating it himself but predicting others won’t when it affects their homes.

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Women’s T20 World Cup: Fatima Sana’s Objection Sparks Pakistan Camp Row Over Aliya Riaz Sharing Room With Husband; Ali Younas Issues Clarification
Tags: ali younas clarification statementaliya riaz team bubble incidentfatima sana captaincy disputeinternational cricket tournament logisticspakistan vs bangladesh t20 world cup matchpcb player discipline investigationwahab riaz mentor decision england

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Women’s T20 World Cup: Fatima Sana’s Objection Sparks Pakistan Camp Row Over Aliya Riaz Sharing Room With Husband; Ali Younas Issues Clarification

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Women’s T20 World Cup: Fatima Sana’s Objection Sparks Pakistan Camp Row Over Aliya Riaz Sharing Room With Husband; Ali Younas Issues Clarification
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Women’s T20 World Cup: Fatima Sana’s Objection Sparks Pakistan Camp Row Over Aliya Riaz Sharing Room With Husband; Ali Younas Issues Clarification
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