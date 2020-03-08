Women’s T20I World Cup: Opener Shafali Verma got emotional after India lost to Australia by 85 runs in finals. Shefali Verma who performed well throughout the series, scored only 2 runs off 3 balls.

16-year-old Indian opener, Shefali Verma, who impressed everyone with her explosive batting throughout Women’s T20I World Cup, broke down on Sunday after India lost to Australia by 85 runs in finals. The match was held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). It was the first time when Indian women’s cricket team entered the T20I World Cup finals, but 5-time champion Australia managed to defend the title.

Verma’s disappointing performance put Harmanpreet Kaur and co. in a difficult situation as team was wrapped up for only 99 runs. The cricketer couldn’t control her tears and was consoled by senior players and coach.

Haryana lad was also called next Virendra Sehwag the way she bats and bagged a world record of youngest cricketer at the age of 16 years and 40 days to play a world Cup final.

Earlier, the record was held by West India’s Shaquana Quintyne who featured in 2013 world cup.

Shefali Verma carried the entire team throughout the tournament just like Rohit Sharma in WC 19 and both of their efforts went in vain. #ICCWomensT20WorldCup2020 #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/Z7gzYAwPdw — Ashish Ram (@Hitman264) March 8, 2020

Scorecard:

After winning the Australian skipper Meg Lanning opted to bat first. Thanks to Alyssa Healy (75) and Beth Mooney’s (78) brilliant innings power Kangaroos to set a big total of 184/4.

India’s poor fielding gave Aussies several chances to survive and score otherwise their runs would have been less than 150.

Chasing the target of 185 runs, under pressure India’s batting line fell like a house of cards. From top to tail, no batter could stick on pitch and score for India. Deepti Sharma (33) was the highest run-getter for India. Hence, India got all out for only 99 runs, losing match by a hug margin of 85 runs against Australia.

