Before entering the Championship final, Mary Kom was tied with Ireland's Katie Taylor at five gold medals in world boxing championship. With the comprehensive victory over her opponent on Saturday, the Manipur-born boxer surpassed the Irish punch-machine and now sits as the joint most successful boxer (Men and Women) in the history of World Championships, tied with Cuban legend Felix Savon.

Living legend Mary Kom on Saturday further cemented her legacy as the greatest boxers of all time when she conquered the Women’s World Championship at the KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium in New Delhi. The 35-year-old boxer defeated Ukraine’s Hanna Okhota in the championship final match to clinch her world-record sixth gold medal in women’s 48 kg light flyweight category. The Indian icon won the grand finale by a unanimous 5:0 decision.

Mary Kom and Hanna Okhota had an age gap of 13 years given Kom is 35 while the Ukranian boxer is just 22. Nevertheless, the Indian made light work of her opponent overpowering Okhota with quick footwork and prolific display with gloves in three rounds before clinching a win by a unanimous decision.

After winning the match, Mary Kom said, “First of all, I would like to thank, all my friends. They came to see my play. Especially for me, in the contingent, to cheer for us. Today, I am a little bit emotional, since I have been feeling there is no category in the Olympic Games. Because of your love and support, I am able to qualify for 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Four years, ago, I was not able to qualify. I am still suffering from making the weight.

Thank you for your love and support. I don’t have anything to give, except for a gold in the country. I am still dreaming about going to dream about winning the gold in 2020.”

The 35-year-old, who is a mother of three children, had previously won gold medals in 2002, 2005, 2006, 2008 and 2010 editions of the World Championships. Also, she has secured a silver medal when she made her debut in 2001.

