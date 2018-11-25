Australia came out as winners against England in the final match of the Women's World Cup T20 which took place in Antigua, West Indies. Australia’s female cricketers showed the world how it’s done with a commanding performance to defeat England and win the World T20 final for the fourth time.

Australia came out as winners against England in the final match of Women’s World T20 2018. Australia’s female cricketers showed the world how it’s done with a commanding performance to defeat England and win the World T20 final in Antigua today. While their male counterparts have been stuttering against South Africa and India, captain Meg Lanning and the team finished off a brilliant campaign in style with a classy eight-wicket win over the Poms. Set 106 for victory, the Aussies never looked troubled. Alyssa Healy continued her fine form with the bat by scoring three boundaries in the second over to get her side off to the perfect start. She was bowled by Sophie Ecclestone for 22 and when Beth Mooney (14) was caught in the eighth over Australia was 2/44 and England had a sniff.

But a clinical partnership between Lanning and player of the match Ash Gardner, during which the latter cracked three massive sixes, ensured England’s total was never going to be enough. Gardner played her best innings of the tournament, finishing unbeaten on 33, while Lanning (28 not out) anchored the chase perfectly and her single to win the match sparked wild scenes of happiness as her teammates ran onto the field to celebrate. The Aussies were much better with the bat than they were in the field as they delivered an all-around performance in the first innings.

In the end, it was a remarkable team performance was able to keep England to 105 even with the number of fielding blunders. The victory gave Australia its fourth piece of silverware in a limited overs format in five years.

