Yesterday Indian Women’s team got knocked out of the Woman’s World T20 by England in the semi-final. The decision to drop India’s star batswoman Mithali Raj from the semi-final game against England didn’t go down well with her manager as she came down hard on Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur who said that she has ‘no regrets’ as the decision was taken keeping team’s interests in mind. Harmanpreet Kaur, the Indian women’s team skipper comments came after India crashed out of the mega event after a humiliating eight-wicket loss. Mithali’s manager, Annisha Gupta slammed the Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur for saying such immature and irresponsible things about the team and players. Annisha Gupta furiously said things about the skipper which were harsh adjectives for the captain as ‘manipulative, lying, immature and undeserving captain’.

She, later on, confessed the unfortunate role of politics before playing a sport in India. She emphasised on making it very clear from the start that Mithali Raj’s experience and quality could have shaped the match in a different way if we’re given an opportunity on the ground but unfortunately things went south without the star player. Mithali Raj’s manager took to Twitter to say things about the match and politics in the Indian Women’s cricket team. Annisha Gupta’s account was deleted after her comments on the situation.

Indian batting collapsed as they could only manage 112 with eight wickets falling for 24 runs as the visibly upset blank stare sitting in the dug-out, said it all.

Later on, the decision was questioned by the former England captain Nasser Hussain and former Indian Test player Sanjay Manjrekar on air. However, the Indian captain defended her decision at every given point. The skipper continued saying that she wanted someone to bat in the middle-order as Mithali’s preferred position is opening and she didn’t want to tinker with the combination that won against Australia.

