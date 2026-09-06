World Archery Para Series 2026: Sheetal Devi And Rakesh Kumar Set New Record In Compound Mixed Team Qualification Round

The Indian pair or para-archers Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar have etched a new world record in the ongoing World Archery Para series at the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad on September 6, Sunday. The Compound Mixed Team qualification round on Day 2 saw them scale 1400.

What was the previous record set by Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar?

The previous record set by Sheetal and Rakesh was 1399, achieved during the qualification round of Paris Paralympics a couple of years ago. The score of 1400 has helped the pair secure top seeding in the event. Sheetal, the armless Indian para archer hailing from Jammu, shot 698 out of a possible 720 chances to ensure top seed in the women’s compound qualification. Notably, four Indians have advanced to the women’s compound qualification as Lalpati seeded 11th, followed by Sarita 12th and Payal Nag 14th. Payal advanced further after beating Slovakia’s Dominika Petrovicova 140-131.

India went on to top the women’s compound team qualification as Sheetal, Lalpati and Sarita combined to chalk out 1,368 points to finish two points ahead of China. With five teams in the draw, the sub-continent nation managed to secure a direct entry in the semi-finals. They will take on the winners of the quarter-final between fifth seeds Slovakia and fourth seeds Kazakhstan. The trio of Sheetal, Lalpati and Sarita are only one win away from sealing a medal.

Rakesh Kumar secures second seed in the men’s category?

Meanwhile, the men’s section saw Rakesh Kumar, who won bronze in the Paris Paralympics 2024 mixex team category secure second seed with 702 points under his belt, two behind top seed Ken Swagumilang of Indonesia. World No. 1 and reigning world champion Toman Kumar proved to be India’s next best performer, securing fourth place, with Gurwinder Singh in eighth and Shyam Swami at 13th. Hence, all four Indians got through to the next round.

India also came first in the men’s compound team qualification, racking up 1398 points to seal direct entry to the semifinals. India have also secured top seeding in the mixed compound team event as Sheetal, another bronze medallist in the mixed team category from Paris 2024 set to partner Toman. Furthermore, the sub-continent nation have been assured of at least two medals in the Visually Impaired 1 category as Yugal Garg, Pawan Kumar and Tanvi Ingali reached the semi-finals.