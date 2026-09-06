LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > World Archery Para Series 2026: Sheetal Devi And Rakesh Kumar Set New Record In Compound Mixed Team Qualification Round

World Archery Para Series 2026: Sheetal Devi And Rakesh Kumar Set New Record In Compound Mixed Team Qualification Round

The Indian pair or para-archers Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar have etched a new world record in the ongoing World Archery Para series at the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad on September 6, Sunday.

World Archery Para Series 2026: Sheetal Devi And Rakesh Kumar Set New Record In Compound Mixed Team Qualification Round. (Image Credits: X)
World Archery Para Series 2026: Sheetal Devi And Rakesh Kumar Set New Record In Compound Mixed Team Qualification Round. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sun 2026-09-06 22:39 IST

The Indian pair or para-archers Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar have etched a new world record in the ongoing World Archery Para series at the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad on September 6, Sunday. The Compound Mixed Team qualification round on Day 2 saw them scale 1400.

You Might Be Interested In

What was the previous record set by Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar?

The previous record set by Sheetal and Rakesh was 1399, achieved during the qualification round of Paris Paralympics a couple of years ago. The score of 1400 has helped the pair secure top seeding in the event. Sheetal, the armless Indian para archer hailing from Jammu, shot 698 out of a possible 720 chances to ensure top seed in the women’s compound qualification. Notably, four Indians have advanced to the women’s compound qualification as Lalpati seeded 11th, followed by Sarita 12th and Payal Nag 14th. Payal advanced further after beating Slovakia’s Dominika Petrovicova 140-131.

India went on to top the women’s compound team qualification as Sheetal, Lalpati and Sarita combined to chalk out 1,368 points to finish two points ahead of China. With five teams in the draw, the sub-continent nation managed to secure a direct entry in the semi-finals. They will take on the winners of the quarter-final between fifth seeds Slovakia and fourth seeds Kazakhstan. The trio of Sheetal, Lalpati and Sarita are only one win away from sealing a medal.

Rakesh Kumar secures second seed in the men’s category?

Meanwhile, the men’s section saw Rakesh Kumar, who won bronze in the Paris Paralympics 2024 mixex team category secure second seed with 702 points under his belt, two behind top seed Ken Swagumilang of Indonesia. World No. 1 and reigning world champion Toman Kumar proved to be India’s next best performer, securing fourth place, with Gurwinder Singh in eighth and Shyam Swami at 13th. Hence, all four Indians got through to the next round.

India also came first in the men’s compound team qualification, racking up 1398 points to seal direct entry to the semifinals. India have also secured top seeding in the mixed compound team event as Sheetal, another bronze medallist in the mixed team category from Paris 2024 set to partner Toman. Furthermore, the sub-continent nation have been assured of at least two medals in the Visually Impaired 1 category as Yugal Garg, Pawan Kumar and Tanvi Ingali reached the semi-finals.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

World Archery Para Series 2026: Sheetal Devi And Rakesh Kumar Set New Record In Compound Mixed Team Qualification Round
Tags: Rakesh Kumarsheetal-deviWorld Archery Para SeriesWorld Archery Para Series 2026

RELATED News

Pakistan’s Win Over India In 2021 Damaging? Ex-Cricketer Makes Stunning Claim Amid ENG vs PAK Test Series

F1 News: Kimi Antonelli Ends 60-Year Wait For Italian F1 Winner, Wins Italian Grand Prix 2026 At Monza From P19

WATCH: Charles Leclerc Suffers Massive Crash During F1 Italian Grand Prix 2026, Race Restarted

US Open 2026 Day 8 Live Streaming: Aryna Sabalenka, Marta Kostyuk, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev In Action | TV Channel, Match Time

Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: Ishan Kishan Smashes Unbeaten Century, East Zone Take Command at 385/4 Against South Zone

LATEST NEWS

World Archery Para Series 2026: Sheetal Devi And Rakesh Kumar Set New Record In Compound Mixed Team Qualification Round

Lalitha Viral MMS Video Link: What Was Behind the Search and Why Users Should Be Careful

Bigg Boss 20 Premiere: Love Gill Enters House, Rhiya Ahir Evicted Before Entry After Fiery Salman Khan Face-Off

Bigg Boss 20 Premiere: Aamrapali Dubey Says ‘Prem Has Set The Standards’ As She Reveals What She Wants In A Partner

ISRO Privatisation Rumours Debunked: Space Agency Explains Its Bigger Role in India’s New Space Push

Isha Rikhi Is Bigg Boss 20’s Mystery Woman — Salman Khan Questions Her Tears And Badshah Past

Bigg Boss 20 Premiere: Who Is Kanika Mann? First Contestant Gets ‘Puppet Master’ Power

‘Salman Bhai Ke Samne Bhi Aise The’: Samay Raina Roasts Ashneer Grover On India’s Got Latent

Delhi Satya Niketan Building Collapse: Trapped Student Aditya Kumar’s 11-Second SOS Video Emerges as Rescue Ops Continue

Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam: The Conclusion Trailer Date Out — ‘Iss Baar Khatra Aur Bhi Bada Hai’

World Archery Para Series 2026: Sheetal Devi And Rakesh Kumar Set New Record In Compound Mixed Team Qualification Round

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

World Archery Para Series 2026: Sheetal Devi And Rakesh Kumar Set New Record In Compound Mixed Team Qualification Round

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

World Archery Para Series 2026: Sheetal Devi And Rakesh Kumar Set New Record In Compound Mixed Team Qualification Round
World Archery Para Series 2026: Sheetal Devi And Rakesh Kumar Set New Record In Compound Mixed Team Qualification Round
World Archery Para Series 2026: Sheetal Devi And Rakesh Kumar Set New Record In Compound Mixed Team Qualification Round
World Archery Para Series 2026: Sheetal Devi And Rakesh Kumar Set New Record In Compound Mixed Team Qualification Round

QUICK LINKS