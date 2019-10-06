The Indian men’s and women’s 4x400m relay did not have an impressive performance in the World Athletics Championships in Doha on Saturday. The women’s team of M R Poovamma, Jisna Mathew, V K Vismaya and Venkatesan Subha failed to qualify for the finals as they ran 3 mins 29.42 seconds to end up in the sixth position in heat number one while finished at the 11th spot overall in the first round heats. The men’s team also put up a dissapointing performence as Muhammed Anas, Amoj Jacob, Noah Nirmal Tom and, K Suresh Jeevan clocked 3 mins 3.09 seconds to end up in the seventh position in the heat number two with finishing at the 13th spot. After this dissapointing performnece the men’s 4x400m relay team got eliminated from the championships.

The top three in each of two heat races and the two fastest teams were able to participate for the finals. However, the women’s team showed a better performance than the earlier season, when they clocked 3 mins 32.93 seconds competing in the IAAF World Relays in Yokohama, Japan, in May. With this dishearting performances, India’s hopes of qualifying for the finals of the championship and next year’s Tokyo Olympics in men’s and women’s 4x400m relay events have dimmed out.

Earlier, India’s Shivpal Singh also couldn’t qualify for the finals of the men’s javelin throw event after finishing in the 24th position overall in the qualification round. Shivpal made a striving effort as he produced a throw of 78.97m from his three attempts to end up at 10th spot in the Group A qualification round. The 24-year-old Indian athlete, who has his personal best score of 86.23m, started with a 75.91m before making 78.97m in his second attempt. Shivpal made a foul in his third attempt and got eliminated from the championships with a disheartening performance.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App