Amit Panghal has secured a silver medal in the World Boxing Championships. He has become the first Indian man to claim the silver medal in the World Boxing Championships. Panghal lost 0-5 to Uzbekistan's Shakhobidin Zoirov.

Amit Panghal made the country proud with entering the final in the men’s 52kg flyweight category. He settled with a historic silver medal in the World Boxing Championships. Panghal lost 0-5 to 2016 Olympic gold medallist Shakhobidin Zoirov of Uzbekistan in the final. He has become the first India to claim the silver medal in the World Boxing Championships. Before this, India had won only one bronze medal at a single edition of the World Championships. In the final, that took place in Ekaterinburg, Russia on Saturday, Shakhobidin Zoirov played brilliantly and dominated Panghal in the first round. In the first round, Zoirov’s initial punches kept Amit Pnaghal on the backfoot. The second round was quite the same as Amit Panghal was in the defensive mode most of the time. Panghal previously won the gold medal in the Asian Games and the Asian Championships.

The Silver medal set the Indian boxer at a new high. Panghal, who is born in Rohtak has been in spectacular form since he secured a bronze medal in the 2017 Asian Championships.

India has claimed a total number of six medals in the World Boxing Championships, which includes five bronze medals and one silver medal. Prior to this, India had four bronze medals, which had been claimed by Gaurav Bidhuri (2017), Shiva Thapa (2015), Vikas Krishan (2011), and Vijender Singh (2009).

Panghal defeated Saken Bibbisinov of Kazakhstan in the semi-finals to become the Indian male to enter the final of a World Boxing Championships. The 23-year-old Amit Panghal won the Asian Games gold medal in 2018. He also won a silver medal in the same year in Commonwealth Games. Panghal claimed a gold medal in the Asian Championships in April 2019.

