World Boxing Championships: Indian boxer Amit Panghal on Friday secured a final berth after defeating Saken Bibossino at AIBA World Boxing Championships in Ekaterinburg, Russia. Panghal thrashed Kazakhstan’s boxer 3-2 in 52 category bout. With this win, the 23-year-old Haryana player has scripted history by becoming first Indian to reach to the finals of the World Boxing Championships.

India had never won more than one bronze medals in the single edition of the championship. In the quarterfinals, Panghal had thrashed Filipino Carlo Paalam 4-1. Manish Kausik, who lost to Cuban top seed Andy Gomez Cruz in the 63kg category final bout today, had defeated Brazil’s Wanderson de Oliveira 5-0.

History Scripted!⚡️ India's 🇮🇳 @Boxerpanghal

becomes the first-ever Indian boxer to reach the finals of #AIBAWorldChampionhsips, he defeated BIBOSSINOV Saken from 🇰🇿 in a split decision of 3:2. Kudos #amitpanghal. Let's go for Gold. #goforgold#PunchMeinHaiDum#boxing pic.twitter.com/fGPUDic8mI — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) September 20, 2019

On the other side, Bibossinov reached to the semifinals after defeating Armenia’s European gold-medallist and sixth seed Artur Hovhannisyan. While Cruz punched Russia’s eighth-seeded Ilia Popov in the earlier game. Only four Indian’s had won bronze in the past championships. These include Vijendra Singh (2009), Vikas Krishan (2011), Shiva Thapa (2015) and Gaurav Bidhuri (2017).

The Boxing Federation of India had earlier made it clear that the medal-winners will be selected for the Olympic 2020 qualifiers scheduled to be held in China in February. Panghal had claimed gold medals in the 2018 and 2019 Asian Games and Asian Championships respectively. While Kaushik had won a silver medal in the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

