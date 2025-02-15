World Champion D. Gukesh Ends Up Last In Freestyle Chess Grand Slam: Germany’s Vincent Keymer Secures Crown

With this loss, Gukesh concluded his tournament in eighth and last position, a dramatic departure from his typical high-ranking performances on the international chess world.

World Chess Champion D Gukesh’s bid at the first Freestyle Chess Grand Slam fell short as he finished in last position after failing to win a single game in the tournament. Gukesh, in what was his first major outing following his coronation as World Champion, struggled at the Weissenhaus resort, where the tournament was held.

Gukesh, 17 years old, arrived with much expectation but had a poor showing during the event. Following a close draw against French-Iranian Grandmaster Alireza Firouzja in their first game, Gukesh got a chance to shift the balance of power in the second game of their seventh-place playoff. With the white pieces, he could not make use of the opportunity, losing within 30 moves. A mid-game error was costly for Gukesh, as he had to give up his queen in return for two pieces. Firouzja capitalized on the material gain, and Gukesh could not make a comeback, eventually losing the match.

With this loss, Gukesh concluded his tournament in eighth and last position, a dramatic departure from his typical high-ranking performances on the international chess world. The loss was part of a tough event for the young champion, who will now attempt to regroup and rebound in upcoming events.

The Freestyle Chess Grand Slam, however, witnessed a dramatic and stunning ascendancy to first place for Germany’s Vincent Keymer. The 19-year-old, who is usually considered a newcomer to the scene, shook the world of chess by taking the title of the tournament. Keymer beat a string of higher-seeded and older opponents, among them Fabiano Caruana and Hikaru Nakamura, to claim the top spot. His victory was considered a whiff of fresh air for the sponsors of the event and the chess world, and it also emphasized the increasing popularity of Freestyle Chess.

Keymer’s victory was one of the highlights of the tournament, with his surprise win providing drama to the competition. USA’s Fabiano Caruana came second, while World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen took third position after winning his playoff match against Uzbekistan’s Javokhir Sindarov. The pre-tournament favorite Carlsen played well but was forced to make do with a podium position instead of claiming the title.

The final standings of the Freestyle Chess Grand Slam were as follows:

1. Vincent Keymer (Germany)

2. Fabiano Caruana (USA)

3. Magnus Carlsen (Norway)

4. Javokhir Sindarov (Uzbekistan)

5. Hikaru Nakamura (USA)

6. Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzbekistan)

7. Alireza Firouzja (France)

8. D Gukesh (India)

Though the event featured fierce competition, it also featured the increasing strength of newer formats such as Chess 960 (Fischer Random Chess) and Freestyle Chess, which have attracted popularity in recent years despite opposition from traditional chess organizations such as FIDE. The success of the tournament is viewed as an indication that such formats might play a greater role in the future of the game.

