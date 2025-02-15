Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, February 15, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Sports»
  • World Champion D. Gukesh Ends Up Last In Freestyle Chess Grand Slam: Germany’s Vincent Keymer Secures Crown

World Champion D. Gukesh Ends Up Last In Freestyle Chess Grand Slam: Germany’s Vincent Keymer Secures Crown

With this loss, Gukesh concluded his tournament in eighth and last position, a dramatic departure from his typical high-ranking performances on the international chess world.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
World Champion D. Gukesh Ends Up Last In Freestyle Chess Grand Slam: Germany’s Vincent Keymer Secures Crown


World Chess Champion D Gukesh’s bid at the first Freestyle Chess Grand Slam fell short as he finished in last position after failing to win a single game in the tournament. Gukesh, in what was his first major outing following his coronation as World Champion, struggled at the Weissenhaus resort, where the tournament was held.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Gukesh, 17 years old, arrived with much expectation but had a poor showing during the event. Following a close draw against French-Iranian Grandmaster Alireza Firouzja in their first game, Gukesh got a chance to shift the balance of power in the second game of their seventh-place playoff. With the white pieces, he could not make use of the opportunity, losing within 30 moves. A mid-game error was costly for Gukesh, as he had to give up his queen in return for two pieces. Firouzja capitalized on the material gain, and Gukesh could not make a comeback, eventually losing the match.

With this loss, Gukesh concluded his tournament in eighth and last position, a dramatic departure from his typical high-ranking performances on the international chess world. The loss was part of a tough event for the young champion, who will now attempt to regroup and rebound in upcoming events.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Freestyle Chess Grand Slam, however, witnessed a dramatic and stunning ascendancy to first place for Germany’s Vincent Keymer. The 19-year-old, who is usually considered a newcomer to the scene, shook the world of chess by taking the title of the tournament. Keymer beat a string of higher-seeded and older opponents, among them Fabiano Caruana and Hikaru Nakamura, to claim the top spot. His victory was considered a whiff of fresh air for the sponsors of the event and the chess world, and it also emphasized the increasing popularity of Freestyle Chess.

Keymer’s victory was one of the highlights of the tournament, with his surprise win providing drama to the competition. USA’s Fabiano Caruana came second, while World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen took third position after winning his playoff match against Uzbekistan’s Javokhir Sindarov. The pre-tournament favorite Carlsen played well but was forced to make do with a podium position instead of claiming the title.

The final standings of the Freestyle Chess Grand Slam were as follows:

1. Vincent Keymer (Germany)
2. Fabiano Caruana (USA)
3. Magnus Carlsen (Norway)
4. Javokhir Sindarov (Uzbekistan)
5. Hikaru Nakamura (USA)
6. Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzbekistan)
7. Alireza Firouzja (France)
8. D Gukesh (India)

Though the event featured fierce competition, it also featured the increasing strength of newer formats such as Chess 960 (Fischer Random Chess) and Freestyle Chess, which have attracted popularity in recent years despite opposition from traditional chess organizations such as FIDE. The success of the tournament is viewed as an indication that such formats might play a greater role in the future of the game.

ALSO READ: RCB’s New Leader: Rajat Patidar To Captain Bangalore In Upcoming IPL Season!

Filed under

D Gukesh Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Vincent Keymer

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

2014 Autorickshaw Accident: Thane MACT Awards Rs 11.15 Lakh Compensation To Woman

2014 Autorickshaw Accident: Thane MACT Awards Rs 11.15 Lakh Compensation To Woman

Kriti Sanon Gears Up For A Show-Stopping Performance At IIFA’s 25th Edition In Jaipur, Rajasthan

Kriti Sanon Gears Up For A Show-Stopping Performance At IIFA’s 25th Edition In Jaipur, Rajasthan

CVC Orders Probe Into Renovations Of Arvind Kejriwal’s Former Residence

CVC Orders Probe Into Renovations Of Arvind Kejriwal’s Former Residence

Haryana Municipal Elections: BJP Announces 36 Councillor Candidates, Congress List Awaited

Haryana Municipal Elections: BJP Announces 36 Councillor Candidates, Congress List Awaited

Maharashtra Reports 207 Cases Of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), 20 Patients On Ventilator Support

Maharashtra Reports 207 Cases Of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), 20 Patients On Ventilator Support

Entertainment

Maharashtra Government Orders Probe Into Ranveer Allahbadia’s Controversial Remarks

Maharashtra Government Orders Probe Into Ranveer Allahbadia’s Controversial Remarks

Meghan Markle Seeks New Hollywood Friendships Amid Shifting Social Circles

Meghan Markle Seeks New Hollywood Friendships Amid Shifting Social Circles

Influencer Apoorva Mukhija Dropped as IIFA Ambassador Amid Controversy

Influencer Apoorva Mukhija Dropped as IIFA Ambassador Amid Controversy

Jane Doe Drops Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Jay-Z and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Jane Doe Drops Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Jay-Z and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Netflix Addresses Controversy Surrounding Karla Sofía Gascón Amid ‘Emilia Pérez’ Scandal

Netflix Addresses Controversy Surrounding Karla Sofía Gascón Amid ‘Emilia Pérez’ Scandal

Lifestyle

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox