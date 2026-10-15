LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > World Championship Of Legends 2026 Semi-Finals: Venues, Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

World Championship Of Legends 2026 Semi-Finals: Venues, Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

The 2026 edition of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) is on its leg as the semi-finals of the tournament looms. While inaugural champions India have failed to make it to the semi-finals, reigning title-holders South Africa are unbeaten and look the strongest among the four teams.

World Championship Of Legends 2026 Semi-Finals: Venues, Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know. (Image Credits: X)
World Championship Of Legends 2026 Semi-Finals: Venues, Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Thu 2026-10-15 15:20 IST

World Championship of Legends 2026: The 2026 edition of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) is on its leg as the semi-finals of the tournament looms. While inaugural champions India have failed to make it to the semi-finals, reigning title-holders South Africa are unbeaten and look the strongest among the four teams.

With AB de Villiers at the top of his game, the Proteas are looking almost unbeatable and have steamrolled every opposition that have come their way. The table-toppers’ semi-final opponents England were the only team which ran them close before losing by nine runs. England, on the other hand, made it to the top four by the skin of their teeth despite three losses out of five matches to South Africa, West Indies and Australia. With the Englishmen facing an unbeaten South Africa, they must bring their A-game in the semi-finals.

You Might Be Interested In

Meanwhile, Australia will face the West Indies in the second semi-final. Australia finished second behind South Africa at the end of the group stage, winning three out five games. The Men in Yellow lost to India and South Africa and beat Bangladesh and England en route to semi-finals. By contrast, the West Indies stood third with the same number of wins as Australia but their net run-rate was less. The Caribbeans beat England, Bangladesh and India on their way to the semi-finals.

World Championship of Legends 2026, Semi-finals, Schedule

Date Match Venue Time
October 16, Friday South Africa Champions vs England Champions, 1st Semi-Final Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah 5:00 PM IST
October 16, Friday Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions, 1st Semi-Final Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah 9:00 PM IST

World Championship of Legends 2026, Squads

South Africa Champions: Morne van Wyk (wk), Dane Vilas (wk), Richard Levi, Sarel Erwee, AB de Villiers (c), Faf du Plessis, Colin Ingram, Jean-Paul Duminy, Albie Morkel, Hardus Viljoen, Wayne Parnell, Imran Tahir, Duanne Olivier, Aaron Phangiso.

England Champions: Phil Mustard (wk), Tim Ambrose (wk), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Joe Denly, Moeen Ali, Ravi Bopara (c), Samit Patel, Liam Plunkett, Ajmal Shahzad, Ryan Sidebottom, Stuart Meaker, Monty Panesar, James Anderson.

Australia Champions: David Warner (c), Chris Lynn, D’Arcy Short, Usman Khawaja, Ben Dunk (wk), Rob Quiney, Kane Richardson, Ben Hilfenhaus, James Pattinson, Fawad Ahmed, Andrew Tye, Nathan Reardon, Ben Laughlin.

West Indies Champions: Chadwick Walton (wk), Andre Fletcher (wk), Chris Gayle (c), Lendl Simmons, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Dwayne Bravo, Dave Mohammed, Carlos Brathwaite, Andre Russell, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Sulieman Benn, Nikita Miller, Rayad Emrit.

World Championship of Legends 2026, When And Where to Watch in India?

The TV telecast of the tournament will be available on Star Sports, while fans in India can stream it on FanCode App and website.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

World Championship Of Legends 2026 Semi-Finals: Venues, Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know
Tags: Australia ChampionsSouth Africa ChampionsWorld Championship of LegendsWorld Championship of Legends 2026

RELATED News

Vinícius Júnior Suspended For Four Matches After Villarreal Red Card, To Miss El Clásico Against Barcelona

WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Turns ‘Baadshah’ As UAE Based Franchise Use Shah Rukh Khan’s Iconic Song For Birthday Edit

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Gautam Gambhir vs VVS Laxman Record Raises Questions: The T20I Stat Fans Can’t Ignore

India’s Most Successful T20I Captains: From Dhoni To Suryakumar Yadav, Where Does Shreyas Iyer Stand?

IND vs NZ: Will Jasprit Bumrah Play In New Zealand ODIs? Ace Indian Quick’s Fate Revealed Ahead Of All-Format Tour

LATEST NEWS

Tamil Nadu Power Cut On October 16: TANGEDCO Announces 9 AM–5 PM Shutdown In Multiple Districts | Check Affected Areas List

Robot ‘Gropes’ 16-Year-Old Girl From Behind In Germany, Touches Buttocks, Makes Inappropriate Actions Against Her; Police Seize Device

‘Can Hindus Eat Beef?’: Dhruv Rathee Faces 2 Defamation Cases, Delhi Court Summons Pasted At Gurugram Home

Obscene Videos, Fake Police Threats, Rs 1 Crore Extorted: Delhi Police Bust Sextortion Racket, 4 Arrested

Watch Video: Former IAS Divya Mittal Launches Her Political Party – Know Its Name and Why She Chose Mirzapur for UP Elections 2027 Debut

Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case: Supreme Court Orders Mediation After Rs 2 Crore Deposit, Allows Passport Release

WATCH VIDEO: One After Another, Three Bikers Skid On Kolkata’s Rainbow Flyover — What Happened?

World Championship Of Legends 2026 Semi-Finals: Venues, Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

73,00,000 kg of Pakistan-Origin Rock Salt imported Illegally Seized, DRI Busts Massive Smuggling Racket

Watch Video: One Banana, One Apple And An iPhone: Why BJP MLA Ratnakar Mishra Is Being Trolled During Hospital Visit

World Championship Of Legends 2026 Semi-Finals: Venues, Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

World Championship Of Legends 2026 Semi-Finals: Venues, Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

World Championship Of Legends 2026 Semi-Finals: Venues, Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know
World Championship Of Legends 2026 Semi-Finals: Venues, Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know
World Championship Of Legends 2026 Semi-Finals: Venues, Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know
World Championship Of Legends 2026 Semi-Finals: Venues, Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know
World Championship Of Legends 2026 Semi-Finals: Venues, Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

QUICK LINKS