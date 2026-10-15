World Championship Of Legends 2026 Semi-Finals: Venues, Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

World Championship of Legends 2026: The 2026 edition of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) is on its leg as the semi-finals of the tournament looms. While inaugural champions India have failed to make it to the semi-finals, reigning title-holders South Africa are unbeaten and look the strongest among the four teams.

With AB de Villiers at the top of his game, the Proteas are looking almost unbeatable and have steamrolled every opposition that have come their way. The table-toppers’ semi-final opponents England were the only team which ran them close before losing by nine runs. England, on the other hand, made it to the top four by the skin of their teeth despite three losses out of five matches to South Africa, West Indies and Australia. With the Englishmen facing an unbeaten South Africa, they must bring their A-game in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Australia will face the West Indies in the second semi-final. Australia finished second behind South Africa at the end of the group stage, winning three out five games. The Men in Yellow lost to India and South Africa and beat Bangladesh and England en route to semi-finals. By contrast, the West Indies stood third with the same number of wins as Australia but their net run-rate was less. The Caribbeans beat England, Bangladesh and India on their way to the semi-finals.

World Championship of Legends 2026, Semi-finals, Schedule

Date Match Venue Time October 16, Friday South Africa Champions vs England Champions, 1st Semi-Final Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah 5:00 PM IST October 16, Friday Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions, 1st Semi-Final Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah 9:00 PM IST

World Championship of Legends 2026, Squads

South Africa Champions: Morne van Wyk (wk), Dane Vilas (wk), Richard Levi, Sarel Erwee, AB de Villiers (c), Faf du Plessis, Colin Ingram, Jean-Paul Duminy, Albie Morkel, Hardus Viljoen, Wayne Parnell, Imran Tahir, Duanne Olivier, Aaron Phangiso.

England Champions: Phil Mustard (wk), Tim Ambrose (wk), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Joe Denly, Moeen Ali, Ravi Bopara (c), Samit Patel, Liam Plunkett, Ajmal Shahzad, Ryan Sidebottom, Stuart Meaker, Monty Panesar, James Anderson.

Australia Champions: David Warner (c), Chris Lynn, D’Arcy Short, Usman Khawaja, Ben Dunk (wk), Rob Quiney, Kane Richardson, Ben Hilfenhaus, James Pattinson, Fawad Ahmed, Andrew Tye, Nathan Reardon, Ben Laughlin.

West Indies Champions: Chadwick Walton (wk), Andre Fletcher (wk), Chris Gayle (c), Lendl Simmons, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Dwayne Bravo, Dave Mohammed, Carlos Brathwaite, Andre Russell, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Sulieman Benn, Nikita Miller, Rayad Emrit.

World Championship of Legends 2026, When And Where to Watch in India?

The TV telecast of the tournament will be available on Star Sports, while fans in India can stream it on FanCode App and website.