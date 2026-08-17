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Home > Sports News > World Championship of Legends Season 3 Returns in October: Check Tournament Dates, Teams, Format And Key Details

World Championship of Legends Season 3 Returns in October: Check Tournament Dates, Teams, Format And Key Details

World Championship Of Legends Returns; Season 3 To Run From October 3 To October 18. (Image Credits: WCL X)
World Championship Of Legends Returns; Season 3 To Run From October 3 To October 18. (Image Credits: WCL X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Mon 2026-08-17 13:16 IST

The World Championship of Legends (WCL) is all set to return for its third season after two as retired stalwarts like AB De Villiers, Yusuf Pathan Yuvraj Singh, Dwayne Bravo, David Warner, and Moeen Ali are all set to be in action. Unlike the the past two seasons that took place in July, the third has been set for an October window this year. The entire schedule is yet to be unveiled.

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World Championship of Legends Season 3 to move out of England

The league will run from October 3 to 18 this year and will be coming back with the biggest legendary player pool and the rivalries that have defined generations of cricket. Following two record-breaking seasons, WCL 2026 will have more star power, more intensity, more national pride and more unforgettable cricketing moments. The third season of the T20 extravaganza has already added Bangladesh Champions to the tournament. India Champions won the first season against Pakistan Champions, whereas South Africa Champions won the second season against Pakistan Champions as well.


WCL Season 3 promises some bigger names joining the squad, which definitely includes the continuation of stars like Yuvraj Singh, AB de Villiers, DJ Bravo, Shahid Afridi and Moeen Ali, with the addition of more stars like David Warner and Mohammad Mahmudullah.


Harshit Tomar, Founder & CEO, World Championship of Legends, said as per a press release:


“Season 3 is going to be very special. We will be moving out of the UK for this season and giving surprises to all our fans. We promise to bring the biggest names in cricket, the biggest stars the fans could ever think about for Season 3.”


After reaching 425 million viewers worldwide in Season 2, WCL enters its third season with greater momentum and an even bigger ambition — to create the ultimate celebration of cricket’s greatest eras and its most unforgettable icons,” he added.

While England will not host the event this year, it remains to be seen which nation will stage it.

World Championship of Legends: Will India play Pakistan in the tournament?

Meanwhile, it will be intriguing to see whether or not India Legends will face Pakistan Legends in the tournament. With the match scheduled for July 20 at the Edgbaston in Birmingham, the match was abandoned due to the Indian players refusing to play against the arch-rivals, owing to the Pahalgam terror attack earlier that year.

The match could still go ahead this year, given the Indian Royals faced Pakistan Panthers in the Asian Legends League. 

(With inputs from ANI)

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World Championship of Legends Season 3 Returns in October: Check Tournament Dates, Teams, Format And Key Details
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World Championship of Legends Season 3 Returns in October: Check Tournament Dates, Teams, Format And Key Details

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World Championship of Legends Season 3 Returns in October: Check Tournament Dates, Teams, Format And Key Details
World Championship of Legends Season 3 Returns in October: Check Tournament Dates, Teams, Format And Key Details
World Championship of Legends Season 3 Returns in October: Check Tournament Dates, Teams, Format And Key Details
World Championship of Legends Season 3 Returns in October: Check Tournament Dates, Teams, Format And Key Details

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