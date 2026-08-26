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Home > Sports News > World Championship Of Legends: Venue Confirmed For WCL Season 3 | Details Inside

World Championship Of Legends: Venue Confirmed For WCL Season 3 | Details Inside

The World Championship of Legends (WCL) is all set to return for its third season this year. Unlike the first two editions that took place in the United Kingdom, the third edition will head to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

World Championship Of Legends: Venue Confirmed For WCL Season 3 | Details Inside. (Image Credits: X)
World Championship Of Legends: Venue Confirmed For WCL Season 3 | Details Inside. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Wed 2026-08-26 15:16 IST

The World Championship of Legends (WCL) is all set to return for its third season this year. Unlike the first two editions that took place in the United Kingdom, the third edition will head to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to a recent press release. The dates for the same are October 3 to October 18.

WCL Season 3 promises to be more electrifying than the first two

Following two record-breaking seasons in the UK, WCL Season 3 promises to be bigger, bolder and more electrifying, bringing together cricket’s greatest legends and reigniting the rivalries that have defined generations of the sport. The UAE will become the stage for an unforgettable celebration of legendary cricket, global stars and the fans who have grown up watching them.
The third season will feature an even stronger pool of legendary international cricketers, with the continuation of icons including Yuvraj Singh, AB de Villiers, DJ Bravo, Shahid Afridi and Moeen Ali, alongside major additions such as David Warner and Mohammad Mahmudullah.

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The tournament has also expanded its international representation with the addition of Bangladesh Champions to the WCL Season 3 lineup. In the first season, India Champions defeated Pakistan Champions to lift the inaugural WCL title, while South Africa Champions claimed the Season 2 trophy after defeating Pakistan Champions in another thrilling final.

Harshit Tomar, Founder & CEO of WCL, said Season 3 will be its biggest and most exciting edition yet, with the league heading to the UAE for the first time and promising fans an enhanced experience featuring major cricketing names and surprises.

“Season 3 is going to be very special. We are taking WCL to the UAE for the first time, giving our fans an experience they have never seen before. We promise to bring the biggest names in cricket and some of the biggest surprises yet. Season 3 is going to be our biggest and most exciting season so far,” he said.

Ajay Devgn, Co-Owner of WCL, said the league goes beyond being a cricket league, bringing together emotion, nostalgia and entertainment, and added that Season 3 will be the league’s boldest edition yet.

“WCL is more than just a cricket league – it is emotion, nostalgia and entertainment coming together on one platform. Looking forward to Season 3, it’s going to be our boldest season yet,” he said.

After reaching 425 million viewers worldwide in Season 2, WCL enters its third season with unprecedented momentum and an even bigger ambition — to create the ultimate celebration of cricket’s greatest eras and its most unforgettable icons. The UAE chapter marks a significant new milestone for WCL, bringing the league closer to a global audience while creating a new home for the legends, rivalries and unforgettable moments that have made the tournament a worldwide phenomenon. With more legendary names, major announcements and surprises still to be revealed, the biggest chapter of WCL is only beginning.

(With inputs from ANI)

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World Championship Of Legends: Venue Confirmed For WCL Season 3 | Details Inside
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World Championship Of Legends: Venue Confirmed For WCL Season 3 | Details Inside

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World Championship Of Legends: Venue Confirmed For WCL Season 3 | Details Inside
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World Championship Of Legends: Venue Confirmed For WCL Season 3 | Details Inside
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