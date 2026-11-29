World Chess Championship 2026: Defending champion D Gukesh and challenger Javokhir Sindarov played out their fourth consecutive draw in the 2026 World Chess Championship after an intriguing Game 4 in Geneva on Saturday (Nov 28). Despite Gukesh creating opportunities to put pressure on his opponent, Sindarov defended accurately to ensure the contest remained level at 2-2. The 34-move encounter ended in a draw by repetition, leaving neither player with an advantage after the opening four games.

Gukesh Surprises Sindarov With Unusual Queen Move

Playing with the white pieces, Gukesh opted for an unusual 5.Be2 against Sindarov’s Petroff Defence. The move appeared designed to take the Uzbek challenger away from familiar preparation. Sindarov took nearly 18 minutes before responding with 5…Nc6, later making another unexpected choice with 6…a6.

Gukesh’s 9.Qb1 emerged as a major talking point, with the queen manoeuvre creating attacking possibilities and opening the b-file. Sindarov, however, recognised the idea and responded with 9…Nxc3, avoiding the potential complications. The Indian continued to look for an advantage, but the challenger remained composed.

Sindarov Holds Firm As Gukesh Loses Clock Advantage

Gukesh tried to build pressure through queenside pawn advances and active queen play, but Sindarov repeatedly found accurate defensive moves. A series of exchanges removed the knights and rooks before the position gradually developed into a queen endgame.

The Indian briefly faced clock pressure, with around 10 minutes remaining compared to Sindarov’s 23 minutes before the first time control. Gukesh eventually restored material equality after his opponent captured a pawn on c2, but neither player could establish a decisive advantage.

With both players left with their queens and four pawns, Gukesh attempted to make progress through repeated checks. Sindarov successfully defended, and the game ended after 34 moves through threefold repetition. Gukesh later described his 9.Qb1 idea as beautiful, while acknowledging the quality of his opponent’s response.

World Chess Championship 2026: Game 5 Details

The fourth draw leaves the 14-game World Championship match tied at 2-2, with 10 games remaining. Attention now shifts to Game 5 on Sunday (Nov 29), when Sindarov will have the white pieces and look to secure the first decisive result of the contest.

Match: D Gukesh vs Javokhir Sindarov, Game 5

D Gukesh vs Javokhir Sindarov, Game 5 Date: Sunday (Nov 29), 2026

Sunday (Nov 29), 2026 Time: 7:30 PM IST (3:00 PM CET)

7:30 PM IST (3:00 PM CET) Venue: Fondation Martin Bodmer, Cologny, Geneva, Switzerland

Fondation Martin Bodmer, Cologny, Geneva, Switzerland White: Javokhir Sindarov

Javokhir Sindarov Black: D Gukesh

D Gukesh Current Match Score: Gukesh 2-2 Sindarov