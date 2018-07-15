Luka Modric was named as the best player of the World Cup 2018 after the Croatia star picked up the Golden Ball award, while England captain Harry Kane bagged Golden Boot after finishing as the tournament's top scorer with 6 goals.

Luka Modric was named as the best player of the World Cup 2018 after the Croatia star picked up the Golden Ball award, while England captain Harry Kane bagged Golden Boot after finishing as the tournament’s top scorer with 6 goals. Belgium’s Thibaut Courtois was awarded the Golden Gloves as the tournament’s best goalkeeper. Kylian Mbappae was awarded as best young player of the tournament.

Modric performed spectacularly against England in semifinals and Russia in the quarterfinals. He emerged as a strong contender for the Golden Ball as he took Croatia into their first ever World Cup final.

Modric scored 2 goals in Russia and was selected man of the match 3 times in the Russia World Cup.

The Golden ball is voted by a panel and awarded to the best player at the tournament. FIFA named Real Madrid midfielder Modric as the best player in the tournament after the final that France won 4-2 against Croatia.

Previously, players like Ronaldo (1998), Oliver Kahn (2002), Zinedine Zidane (2006), Diego Forlan (2010) and Lionel Messi (2014) have won the prestigious award.

