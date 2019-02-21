The meeting will be held along with advisories from the Sports Ministry, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Home Ministry. The board will be deciding the future course of action in regards to cricket with Pakistan, although no letter has been written to ICC (International Cricket Council) so far by the Indian cricket board on boycotting Pakistan from the tournament

In the latest development to the India-Pakistan rift as an aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, the COA (the committee of administrators), BCCI has announced a meeting to be held tomorrow on whether or not India will be playing matches against Pakistan in the 2019 World Cup. The meeting will be held along with advisories from the Sports Ministry, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Home Ministry. The board will take a call on the future course of action in regards to cricket with Pakistan, although no letter has been written to ICC (International Cricket Council) so far by the Indian cricket board on not playing cricket with Pakistan.

The reaction from BCCI has come a day after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan failed to condemn the Pulwama terror attack. Sanjay Patel, former BCCI chairman also sought a ban on the World Cup match between India and Pakistan, as reported by ANI. Although no official statement from BCCI has been released so far, the official said if the Indian government wants it could report to the International Cricket Council (ICC) on the matter. However, there are chances that India will be losing points to Pakistan if it doesn’t play against it, considering both will be playing from the same group.

Sources: COA meeting tomorrow to discuss the future course of action. Seeking advice from the Sports Ministry, MEA & Home Ministry. BCCI/COA will take a collective & responsible decision as to what steps can be taken in regards to cricket with Pak. No letter written to ICC yet. pic.twitter.com/lSKpOicknH — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2019

Besides Sanjay Patel, IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla also said that bilateral ties with Pakistan should not be resumed unless Pakistan takes a strict call on terrorism. Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh has also said that India should not lock horns against Pakistan in the World Cup.

