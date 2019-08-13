World Cup 2019 Final: The overthrow incident that happened during the ICC Cricket World Cup Final will be reviewed in September 2019, The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has said. The episode took place in the last over of the final involving Ben Stokes and Martin Guptil. England were declared the winner on the basis of a number of boundaries hit after both the regular game and the Super Over tied.

When England needed nine runs off last three balls in the final, a throw by Guptill deflected off Stokes’ bat for a four. England were awarded six runs by Kumar Dharmasena and Marias Erasmus. The overthrow came when both the batsmen were running for a two. Both the umpires invited criticism after the decision. Former umpire Simon Taufel had said that the umpires should not have awarded England six runs.

Eoin Morgan-led England were chasing the target of 242. The team equaled the score in a sensational last over. The match went for the Super Over. Batting second, Kane Williamson-led Kiwis needed 16 runs to win the match. They scored just 15 and equaled the score. England were decided the winner as they had smashed more boundaries in the match. They had hit a total of 26 fours comparing 17 of New Zealand.

Four teams comprising Australia, India, England and New Zealand had made it to the semis. England defeated Australia while New Zealand thrashed India in the two semi-finals of the ICC tournament.

