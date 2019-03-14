World Cup 2019: As India lose the 5-match ODI series against Australia, Twitterati suggested Virat Kohli to bring back Ajinkya Rahane in the middle-order to bat on the number 4 spot. Ajikya Rahane has represented the nation in 95 ODIs and scored 2962 runs at an average of 35.26. The cool and composed batsman also carries 3 centuries against his name.

World Cup 2019: India faced a humiliating series defeat against Australia on Wednesday at Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla stadium. Virat Kohli and co. lost the match by 35 runs as they were dismantled for only 237 runs by Kangaroo bowlers. With a defeat in the 5th and decider ODI, men in blue also lost the series 3-2 and It was the first series defeat at home for Team India under the captaincy Virat Kohli. After the game, in the match presentation ceremony, skipper Virat Kohli had said that it was the best time to test the bench strength and to filter best 11 for the upcoming World Cup 2019, which is scheduled to be held in England and Wales.

After the match, cricket fans from across the country took the micro-blogging site Twitter to suggest and demand Ajinkya Rahane’s name back in the squad as the skipper said that team needs a strong batsman in the middle order. It was the Indian middle-order with loopholes throughout the series which turned into a major reason for the team’s recent failures.

Fans feel Ajikya Rahane who is technically a strong batsman and scored 2962 runs in 95 ODIs at an average of 35.26, will be the best fit for number 4. The cool and composed batsman also carries 3 centuries against his name.

Here are some suggestions from the Twitter users to Virat Kohli in support of Ajinkya Rahane:

Seeing this series @ajinkyarahane88 should be in team.. missed quality, maturedness, technique in this team. His presence in team brings solidity💯💯 my no.4 for world cup.#INDvAUS — adithya sunny (@adithya5714) March 13, 2019

@BCCI Ajinkya rahane should be in the team. Dinesh karthik also should be in the team. Please, don't mess with the team selection for the world cup.@imVkohli — Ananda kumar (ஆனந்த குமார்) (@87Eeeanand) March 14, 2019

If we are done experimenting with team selection, then can we get back to business and give Ajinkya Rahane a chance? Dont we say class is permanent and form is temporary or this applies only to players like Ambathi Rayudu?? — hitesh (@hitesh_439) March 14, 2019

I still bet on @ajinkyarahane88 for the no. 4 slot because of the England’s condition. His record is too good in those pitches. We need experience guys. — Manjunath Hiregange (@mangaladeepa) March 14, 2019

I just wonder what went so wrong with our selectors that convinced them to not even discuss Ajinkya Rahane for #indvaus #CWC19

With these figures he definitely makes a strong case!

And about the mere chances he got i think his position has been shuffled like no other player! pic.twitter.com/SsgbQsQMwy — Girish Jagdale (@soulfulgiri) March 13, 2019

