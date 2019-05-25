Indian All-rounder Vijay Shankar suffered an injury to his hand while batting in nets on Friday ahead of the World Cup 2019 warm-up match against New Zealand in London.

Vijay Shankar was on his right hand while attempting a pull shot off Khaleel Ahmed who was included in the Indian squad as one of the four net bowlers.

According to the reports, Vijay Shankar was taken for precautionary scans. Any decisions on his availability for India’s 1st warm-up match against New-Zealand on Saturday will be taken after the reports are out.

Vijay Shankar has taken in the World Cup squad by the selectors because of his all-around ability to perform for the team. 28 years old all-rounder has been projected as a possible candidate for the number four slot after showing some impressive performance earlier this year in New Zealand.

At the time of announcing the squad, chief selector of the Indian Cricket Team also said that Shankar is getting in the squad as a number four batsman. Although many have thought that Ambati Rayadu is the potential slot for the slot, Shankar was given advantage into the final squad for his three-dimensional abilities.

The Tamil Nadu all-rounder was picked in the 15-member World Cup squad only after four months of his debut for the senior national team.

Against a strong New Zealand bowling, featuring bowlers like Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson, it will be good opportunity to warm up in the English condition, where traditionally pitches are bowling friendly and grassy.

India’s other worry will be the fitness of Kedar Jadhav, who was only cleared by the physio Patric Farhart days before team’s departure for the World Cup. However, Jadhav had a light workout and batted without any discomfort on Thursday in the practice session.

Virat Kohli’s men will face New Zealand in their first warm-up match on Saturday and take on Bangladesh in Cardiff on Tuesday.

India will begin their World Cup campaign against South Africa in Southampton on June 5.

