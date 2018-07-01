Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal may have been ousted from the FIFA World Cup but all is not lost for the Real Madrid superstar. Given his Champions League triumph and current strike rate, he still has the opportunity to win his record-breaking sixth Ballon d'Or.

Although Lionel Messi stole all the headlines before FIFA World Cup 2018, it was his life-long rival Cristiano Ronaldo that gave an explosive start to the football showdown in Russia. Where the Argentine was suffering from dismal performances, the Portuguese hitman was busy leading the goal-scoring charts at the world cup. However, both Messi and Ronaldo’s stint at the ongoing world cup lasted short as Argentina and Portugal were ousted from the tournament in round of 16 matches played on Saturday.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a phenomenal 2017 in which he won the La Liga and Champions League crowns. His performances waned in the later part of that year but his 53 goals in all competitions were enough to garner him his fifth Ballon d’Or trophy.

After lifting his record Ballon d’Or title, Ronaldo shook off his abysmal form and went back to the same old stellar scoring routine. By the end of 2017-18 season, he had failed to secure La Liga title with Real Madrid but helped his team to win the third consecutive Champions League crown with 15 goals in the tournament.

When the 2017-18 campaign ended, Cristiano Ronaldo was expected to light up the world cup in Russia. The Portuguese captain duly delivered on the promise opening his 2018 World Cup account with a sensational hat-trick against Spain. He continued his stellar strike rate by netting another in Morocco game.

His performances waned in the last two outings with Portugal but his early exploits in the tournament still keep him among the top 3 scorers at the ongoing world cup.

Six months of 2018 are effectively over and the 33-year-old superstar once again sits at the summit of the goal-scorers list. He has played a total of 28 matches so far and has scored 34 goals for both Real Madrid and Portugal.

Not even Messi has such numbers in the current year and the only big achievement that the Argentine has to boast about is a La Liga title.

Another close competitor in Neymar has the opportunity to outshine Ronaldo in the current calendar year but that will take at least a World Cup triumph for him.

If Ronaldo continues to score with the same rate, he can easily break the 60, 70-goal mark by the end of the year, and would be the undisputed contender to win the Ballon d’Or.

