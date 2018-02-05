After winning the World Cup, India's U-19 team arrived in Mumbai to a rousing welcome on Monday. The team had beaten Australia by eight wickets to win the coveted trophy for a record fourth time. Addressing a press conference upon arrival, captain Prithvi Shaw said that playing with senior players during Ranji trophy helped him in polishing his skills.

After a glorious record fourth victory in the Under-19 World Cup, the winning Indian team arrived in Mumbai on Monday. Addressing a press conference upon return, the Indian U-19 captain Prithvi Shaw described the experience as amazing. Shaw added that scoring runs in Ranji Trophy helped him in performing well at the World Cup as he had learnt a lot from the seniors. “It is all about the experience. Obviously when you go to a higher level, you get good experience from your senior players. You get many things from them. Things which help you in your game. Scoring runs in Ranji Trophy or U-19 matches helped me a lot, it really mattered,” the winning skipper said.

Coach Rahul Dravid who played a very important role in polishing the talent also expressed his delight with the victory and said the entire process was very satisfying for him as the coach of the team. The real satisfaction was in the process. Planning and developing of U-19 players was in place. I am really happy because of these fifteen boys winning the World Cup. The way they have played and executed in pressure, these kinds of things give you happiness,” the former Indian cricketer said.

India’s U-19 team had beaten Australia by eight wickets to clinch the World Cup trophy for the fourth time. Following the victory, the BCCI had announced cash rewards for coach Rahul Dravid, team as well as support staff. While Dravid would be given a cash prize of Rs 30 lakh, all the team members would be getting Rs 20 lakh each.