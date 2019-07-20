World Cup winning England captain Eoin Morgan questions ICC rule: Media reports quoted Morgan as saying that it was not fair to have a result like that, apparently referring to the rule of hitting more boundaries. His remarks came days after England were a declared winner on the basis of smashing more boundaries.

World Cup winning England captain Eoin Morgan questions ICC rule: Despite winning the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, England skipper Eoin Morgan seems to be unhappy over the ICC’s rule of boundary-count that was applied to the final of the showpiece event at Lord’s. Media reports quoted Morgan as saying that it was not fair to have a result like that, apparently referring to the rule of hitting more boundaries. His remarks came days after England were a declared winner on the basis of smashing more boundaries.

After England lifted the trophy, many former players slammed the ICC for its rule. These include New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris, Kiwis bowler Kyle Mills, Pakistani cricketer-turned-commentator Ramiz Raja, Australian batsman Dean Jones, Gautam Gambhir Gambhir and Yuvraj Singh among others. They termed the boundary-count rule as ridiculous and vague.

It was for the first time that the international cricket match witnessed a boundary rule. Its result was announced after England had smashed 22 fours comparing to 17 of New Zealand. After England equalled the score while chasing 242, the Super Over came into effect. Batting first, England scored 15. This time New Zealand equalled the score. On the last ball, English side needed two runs but Martin Guptill in a bid to score a double was run-out.

"To put that performance together in a World Cup final is a really special feeling." Liam Plunkett and Jason Roy react to England's nail-biting victory with @Elmakapelma. pic.twitter.com/D7y17OUWOd — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 15, 2019

