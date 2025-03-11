World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2025: 280 Athletes Gear Up for Thrilling 3-Day Competition

The much-anticipated World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2025 officially began on Tuesday at the historic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. Bringing together 280 elite para-athletes from 20 nations, the event is set to be a thrilling display of skill and determination over the course of three days. Among the participants, 195 male and 85 female athletes will compete across 98 events, making this edition one of the most significant on the global para-athletics calendar.

A Grand Inauguration with Distinguished Guests

The opening ceremony was graced by several high-profile dignitaries, underscoring the event’s importance. Sujata Chaturvedi, Secretary of Sports, Government of India, inaugurated the competition as the chief guest. Also present were Lt Gen NSR Subramani, Vice Chief of Army Staff; Devendra Jhajharia, President of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI); Martin Chorley, Competition Head, World Para Athletics; Majid Rashed, President, Asian Paralympic Committee; Jayawant GH, Secretary General of PCI; and Satyapal, Competition Director.

Adding to the grandeur, cultural performances by the Indian Army, featuring the traditional Kukri dance and Kalaripayattu, enthralled the audience and international athletes alike. These performances showcased India’s rich heritage and set the stage for an inspiring competition ahead.

A Milestone for Indian Para-Sports

Speaking at the event, Sujata Chaturvedi highlighted the growing prominence of para-sports in India, emphasizing that the Grand Prix is a stepping stone towards bigger milestones, including preparations for the 2036 Summer Games. She noted that such events provide invaluable exposure and experience for athletes, especially with the World Para Athletics Championships also set to take place in New Delhi later this year.

PCI President Devendra Jhajharia echoed these sentiments, calling the Grand Prix a celebration of resilience and excellence. He reaffirmed the committee’s commitment to fostering para-sports at both grassroots and elite levels. Meanwhile, Martin Chorley, Senior Manager of World Para Athletics, expressed excitement over India hosting its first-ever Grand Prix, particularly at a venue that will soon welcome the world’s best athletes for the upcoming World Championships.

Majid Rashed, President of the Asian Paralympic Committee, praised the collaborative efforts of PCI, the Sports Authority of India, the Indian government, and World Para Athletics in organizing a world-class event. Confident in India’s capabilities, he predicted that New Delhi would host one of the finest World Para Athletics Championships ever later this year.

With world-class athletes, a vibrant atmosphere, and strong institutional support, the World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2025 is poised to be a landmark event, further elevating India’s reputation in the international para-sports arena.

