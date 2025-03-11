Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2025: 280 Athletes Gear Up for Thrilling 3-Day Competition

World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2025: 280 Athletes Gear Up for Thrilling 3-Day Competition

The much-anticipated World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2025 officially began on Tuesday at the historic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2025: 280 Athletes Gear Up for Thrilling 3-Day Competition

World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2025: 280 Athletes Gear Up for Thrilling 3-Day Competition


The much-anticipated World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2025 officially began on Tuesday at the historic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. Bringing together 280 elite para-athletes from 20 nations, the event is set to be a thrilling display of skill and determination over the course of three days. Among the participants, 195 male and 85 female athletes will compete across 98 events, making this edition one of the most significant on the global para-athletics calendar.

A Grand Inauguration with Distinguished Guests

The opening ceremony was graced by several high-profile dignitaries, underscoring the event’s importance. Sujata Chaturvedi, Secretary of Sports, Government of India, inaugurated the competition as the chief guest. Also present were Lt Gen NSR Subramani, Vice Chief of Army Staff; Devendra Jhajharia, President of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI); Martin Chorley, Competition Head, World Para Athletics; Majid Rashed, President, Asian Paralympic Committee; Jayawant GH, Secretary General of PCI; and Satyapal, Competition Director.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Adding to the grandeur, cultural performances by the Indian Army, featuring the traditional Kukri dance and Kalaripayattu, enthralled the audience and international athletes alike. These performances showcased India’s rich heritage and set the stage for an inspiring competition ahead.

A Milestone for Indian Para-Sports

Speaking at the event, Sujata Chaturvedi highlighted the growing prominence of para-sports in India, emphasizing that the Grand Prix is a stepping stone towards bigger milestones, including preparations for the 2036 Summer Games. She noted that such events provide invaluable exposure and experience for athletes, especially with the World Para Athletics Championships also set to take place in New Delhi later this year.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

PCI President Devendra Jhajharia echoed these sentiments, calling the Grand Prix a celebration of resilience and excellence. He reaffirmed the committee’s commitment to fostering para-sports at both grassroots and elite levels. Meanwhile, Martin Chorley, Senior Manager of World Para Athletics, expressed excitement over India hosting its first-ever Grand Prix, particularly at a venue that will soon welcome the world’s best athletes for the upcoming World Championships.

Majid Rashed, President of the Asian Paralympic Committee, praised the collaborative efforts of PCI, the Sports Authority of India, the Indian government, and World Para Athletics in organizing a world-class event. Confident in India’s capabilities, he predicted that New Delhi would host one of the finest World Para Athletics Championships ever later this year.

With world-class athletes, a vibrant atmosphere, and strong institutional support, the World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2025 is poised to be a landmark event, further elevating India’s reputation in the international para-sports arena.

(Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Champions Trophy 2025: Hardik Pandya Shares Team India’s Next Big Target After Historic Win

 

Filed under

Devendra Jhajharia Para Athletes World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2025

The U.S. Department of Ag

USDA Cuts $1 Billion In Local Food Aid, Impacting Schools And Food Banks
In a significant roster m

Eagles Acquire Kenyon Green In Trade With Texans
newsx

Passenger Train Comes Under ‘Intense Firing’ In Balochistan: What We Know So Far
newsx

World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2025: 280 Athletes Gear Up for Thrilling 3-Day Competition
newsx

Yamaha Unveils India’s First Hybrid Motorcycle: 2025 FZ-S Fi Hybrid Launched At ₹1.44 Lakh –...
Delhi-Dehradun Expressway

Delhi-Dehradun Highway: First Phase Completed, Inauguration Expected Soon
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

USDA Cuts $1 Billion In Local Food Aid, Impacting Schools And Food Banks

USDA Cuts $1 Billion In Local Food Aid, Impacting Schools And Food Banks

Eagles Acquire Kenyon Green In Trade With Texans

Eagles Acquire Kenyon Green In Trade With Texans

Passenger Train Comes Under ‘Intense Firing’ In Balochistan: What We Know So Far

Passenger Train Comes Under ‘Intense Firing’ In Balochistan: What We Know So Far

Yamaha Unveils India’s First Hybrid Motorcycle: 2025 FZ-S Fi Hybrid Launched At ₹1.44 Lakh – Check Price, Specs & Features!

Yamaha Unveils India’s First Hybrid Motorcycle: 2025 FZ-S Fi Hybrid Launched At ₹1.44 Lakh –...

Delhi-Dehradun Highway: First Phase Completed, Inauguration Expected Soon

Delhi-Dehradun Highway: First Phase Completed, Inauguration Expected Soon

Entertainment

Woman Who Accused Mike Tyson Of Rape, Sexual Assault In1990s Drops Lawsuit, Earlier Claims Revealed Boxer Attacked Her Inside A Limo

Woman Who Accused Mike Tyson Of Rape, Sexual Assault In1990s Drops Lawsuit, Earlier Claims Revealed

Dhanush Demands ₹1 Crore In Copyright Lawsuit Against Nayanthara—Legal Battle Escalates! Shocking Details Inside

Dhanush Demands ₹1 Crore In Copyright Lawsuit Against Nayanthara—Legal Battle Escalates! Shocking Details Inside

Why Was Amitabh Bachchan Banned By Magazines At The Height Of His Stardom?

Why Was Amitabh Bachchan Banned By Magazines At The Height Of His Stardom?

Are Aamir Khan And Ranbir Kapoor Finally Coming Together For A Film After PK? Bollywood Stars Are Up For The Greatest Rivalry

Are Aamir Khan And Ranbir Kapoor Finally Coming Together For A Film After PK? Bollywood

The Raja Saab Release Delayed: Prabhas Film Hits Roadblock Due To Budget Issues And Unpaid Dues

The Raja Saab Release Delayed: Prabhas Film Hits Roadblock Due To Budget Issues And Unpaid

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women