Legendary Indian boxer Mary Kom on Thursday overpowered North Korea’s Kim Hyang-Mi in a gruelling semi-final battle of the AIBA World Women’s Boxing Championship played at KD Jadhav Stadium in New Delhi. With the sensational victory, Mary Kom secured the final berth in the 48 kg category and will now eye her sixth gold medal in world championships. The Indian superstar was in a sublime knock in the match and produced a tactically brilliant performance to defeat her opponent via unanimous decision.

Mary Kom entered the semi-final bout as an underdog due to the immense physicality and reach of Kim Hyang-Mi but the Indian ace showed quick feet movement and ducked several punches thrown at her by the North Korean boxer. In a tremendously clever display, Mary Kom continued her quick movement in the ring and landed several crucial punches at her opponent to clinch a crucial victory.

Women's Boxing World Championships: MC Mary Kom beats North Korea's Kim Hyang Mi in the semi-final to enter the final. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/xzXO9pVpDa — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2018

After her victory, Mary Kom said, “I had defeated her in final of last Asian Championship in Vietnam, so I was a little alert. That time I had beaten her in a one-sided match. Every boxer learns something, whether we win or lose we analyse about our weaknesses and strengths, about defence and attacking.”

I had defeated her in final of last Asian Championship in Vietnam, so I was a little alert. That time I had beaten her in a one-sided match. Every boxer learns something, whether we win or lose we analyse about our weaknesses&strengths, about defence&attacking: Boxer MC Mary Kom pic.twitter.com/SlTZb8CPyt — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2018

Mary Kom, a mother of three children, is currently tied with Ireland icon Katie Tyler in the all-time list of gold medal wins by a women boxer in world championships. Both have 5 gold medals to their names, but Mary Kom now has the opportunity to secure an unprecedented 6th gold medal and become the leading boxer of all time in the world.

Mary Kom has earlier won a silver medal in the first edition of the World Championships and went on a rampage from 2002 to 2010 when she won 5 successive gold medals at the Championships. The 35-year-old has also clinched a bronze at the London Olympics.

