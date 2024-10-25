“Worst Shot of His Career”: Sanjay Manjrekar Assesses Virat’s Dismissal in Pune Test

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar expressed his disappointment with star batter Virat Kohli's dismissal during the second Test against New Zealand in Pune, stating that Kohli played the "worst shot of his career" to get out.

In the first innings of the Pune Test, Virat was dismissed for a mere one run off nine balls. He misplayed a low full toss bowled by spinner Mitchell Santner, allowing the ball to sneak under his bat and crash into the stumps.

Taking to X, Manjrekar wrote, “Oh dear! Virat will know himself that he has just played the worst shot of his career to get out. Got to feel for him…coz as always he came out with solid & honest intent.”

Virat’s Inconsistent Run in Tests

This dismissal highlights Virat’s inconsistent performance in Tests this year, having accumulated just 228 runs in five Tests and nine innings at an average of 28.50, with only one fifty and a best score of 70.

However, in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2023-25, Virat has shown more promise, scoring 539 runs in eight Tests at an average of 44.91, which includes one century and three fifties across 13 innings, with a best score of 121.

A Challenging Decade for Virat

The 2020s have been particularly challenging for Virat as a Test batter. In 33 Tests, he has made 1,816 runs at an average of 33.01, with only two centuries and nine fifties in 57 innings, his highest score being 186.

Match Summary

In the match, New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first. Half-centuries from Devon Conway (76 runs off 141 balls, including 11 fours) and Rachin Ravindra (65 runs off 105 balls, with five fours and a six) set a solid foundation for the Kiwis. However, a spectacular seven-wicket haul from Washington Sundar caused a collapse, taking New Zealand from 197/3 to 259 all out. Ravichandran Ashwin also contributed with impressive bowling figures of 3/64.

India ended day one at 16/1. On day two, Santner’s exceptional bowling performance (7/53) saw India bundled out for just 156 runs, giving New Zealand a lead of 103 runs. Notable contributions came from Ravindra Jadeja (38 runs off 45 balls), Shubman Gill (30 runs off 72 balls), and Yashasvi Jaiswal (30 runs off 60 balls).

As New Zealand enters their second innings, they aim to extend their lead significantly to set a challenging target for India, seeking to hand the hosts a rare series loss at home for the first time in 12 years.

