WPA chief Paul hails India's para-sports transformation, calls nation "ideal host" for World Para Athletics Championships

New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): World Para Athletics head Paul Fitzgerald hailed the transformation in India’s para-sports scene over the years, saying that it makes the nation the “ideal host” for the World Para Athletics Championships taking place in New Delhi.

India is gearing up to host its biggest-ever Para sporting event, the New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships, from September 27 to October 5 at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

This edition marks a landmark moment in India’s journey to promote inclusivity and further boost the growing support and viewership for Para athletics.

Over 2,200 athletes and support staff from 104 countries, including world champions and Paralympic medallists, will compete across 186 medal events, making it the largest para sporting event ever held in the country.

Fitzgerald believes the championship will captivate the Indian audience, inspiring them to watch, participate, and further fuel the nation’s passion for Para sports, particularly athletics.

Fitzgerald said as per a press release from the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), “Choosing India to host this event is especially significant amid the current momentum in global Para sports. India has nurtured and transformed Para sports over the past decade, making incredible strides, not just in performance, but also in the support for athletes and the spirit of inclusivity. This truly makes India the ideal host for a championship of this scale.”

He added, “The growth of Para athletics here is remarkable, reflected in the journey from two silver medals at the Doha 2015 World Championships to 17 medals, including six gold, at last year’s Worlds in Kobe. This progress highlights the tremendous efforts of the Paralympic Committee of India and the investments made, not only in infrastructure but also in fostering growing recognition and support for inclusivity.”

Earlier, at the launch of the Indian Oil New Delhi 2025 logo and mascot ‘Viraaj’, Fitzgerald said, “New Delhi 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most engaging and inclusive World Championships ever. PCI’s vision and India’s energy are truly inspiring, and we can’t wait to see this event come to life.”

On expectations for the championship, he added, “We aim to build on the growing enthusiasm for Para sports across the country. Hosting a major event like this can significantly increase visibility, engage the audience, and leave a lasting legacy, making Para athletics more accessible and celebrated nationwide. With India’s vast youth population, this championship is an opportunity to spread the message of inclusivity and inspire the next generation of athletes.”

“This prestigious championship will not only elevate India’s standing on the global sports map but also accelerate the Paralympic movement within the country. It will empower athletes, expand opportunities, and provide a platform for the world to come together, exchange ideas, and compete on Indian soil,” he added.

Ahead of the IndianOil New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships, the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) is overhauling the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to deliver world-class facilities for Para athletes. A new Mondo track has been laid by the same company responsible for the surface used at the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics, offering Indian athletes a sense of familiarity with the best tracks on the planet.

The upgrades also include a Para-friendly gym, accessibility-focused renovations across the stadium, and two new long jump pits, one of them designed specifically for Para athletes. Together, these improvements signal a fresh chapter for para sports in India.

WPA Head Fitzgerald described major sporting events as an opportunity and a significant investment in upgrading the country’s sports culture and infrastructure. He said, “Hosting major tournaments is a great test for infrastructure. The Mondo track at JLN Stadium is a fantastic investment by India, benefiting not just this generation of athletes but also inspiring future athletes who will witness world-class performances here.”

In India, Para sports have seen a rise both in popularity and performance. The first big spark came at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, where India delivered their best-ever performance with 19 medals, five gold, eight silver, and six bronze. That record was surpassed in Paris 2024, where India secured their most successful Paralympic haul in history with 29 medals, seven gold, nine silver, and 13 bronze. The achievement also meant that India crossed the 50-medal mark in their Paralympic history.

The New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships is a landmark event, marking the first time India is hosting this prestigious tournament. The expanded competition program features 184 medal events, 13 more than the last edition in Kobe, including 100 for men, 83 for women, and one mixed event.

To bring the championships into every household, the PCI has joined hands with Prasar Bharati, India’s public service broadcaster, which has been announced as the Official Broadcast Partner of the IndianOil New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships.

The championships are poised to be a historic moment for Indian sport, celebrating the skill, determination, and indomitable spirit of the nation’s para-athletes, while inspiring the next generation to dream bigger and reach higher. The event will also give the world’s top athletes a chance to experience India’s renowned warmth and hospitality, truly embodying the spirit of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ (the guest is god). (ANI)

