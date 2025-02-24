WPL 2025: Ecclestone’s Heroics Overshadow Perry’s 90 As UP Warriorz Stun RCB In Super Over Thriller

Despite wickets falling at regular intervals, Perry held her ground and muscled her way to an unbeaten 90 off just 56 balls, smashing nine boundaries and three sixes.

In a pulsating encounter at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, the UP Warriorz scripted a dramatic Super Over victory against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 9 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025. Sophie Ecclestone’s all-round brilliance overshadowed Ellyse Perry’s unbeaten 90 as the Warriorz snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

Perry’s Power-Packed 90 Anchors RCB’s Innings

RCB’s innings got off to a shaky start after UP Warriorz captain Deepti Sharma (1-42) dismissed Smriti Mandhana early for just six. However, Danni Wyatt-Hodge (57 off 41) and Perry stabilized the innings, stitching together a formidable 94-run partnership for the second wicket. Wyatt’s aggressive stroke play propelled RCB past 100 before her dismissal to Tahlia McGrath.

Despite wickets falling at regular intervals, Perry held her ground and muscled her way to an unbeaten 90 off just 56 balls, smashing nine boundaries and three sixes. Her explosive knock powered RCB to a commanding total of 180-6 at the end of 20 overs.

RCB Bowlers Rock UP Warriorz’ Top Order

Chasing 181, the UP Warriorz got off to a blistering start with Kiran Navgire’s 11-ball 24. However, RCB pacer Renuka Singh (2-36) struck twice in quick succession, dismissing both Navgire and Dinesh Vrinda. Sneh Rana (3-27) further dismantled the Warriorz’ top order, removing McGrath and Deepti Sharma as they crumbled to 72-4 in eight overs.

Kim Garth (2-40) joined the attack, sending back Grace Harris cheaply at 93-5. With the top-order collapse, the chase seemed all but over for the Warriorz.

Ecclestone’s Late Fireworks Force Super Over

Just when RCB looked set for victory, Shweta Sehrawat (31 off 25) and Sophie Ecclestone turned the game on its head. Ecclestone smashed four massive sixes and a boundary in a breathtaking 19-ball 33, bringing the Warriorz tantalizingly close to the target. However, a crucial runout by Richa Ghosh off the final ball saw the match end in a thrilling tie, setting the stage for a Super Over.

UP Warriorz Triumph in Super Over

Ecclestone, continuing her stunning form, took charge in the Super Over, hammering 16 runs against Renuka Singh. Chasing 17, RCB faltered under pressure, losing Perry early to Ecclestone’s brilliant bowling. The left-arm spinner gave away just seven runs, sealing a historic victory for the UP Warriorz.

Ecclestone’s all-round heroics, coupled with her match-winning display in the Super Over, earned her the Player of the Match award, as the Warriorz celebrated a thrilling victory that will be remembered as one of the greatest finishes in WPL history.

