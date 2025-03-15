WPL 2025 Final: Can Two Times Runner-Up Delhi Capitals Break Title Drought Against Mumbai Indians?

After falling short in the past two seasons, Meg Lanning’s Delhi Capitals are eager to break their title drought as they take on Harmanpreet Kaur’s Mumbai Indians.

After falling short in the past two seasons, Meg Lanning’s Delhi Capitals are eager to break their title drought as they take on Harmanpreet Kaur’s Mumbai Indians in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 final.

The highly anticipated clash will take place at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium on Saturday, with the action kicking off at 8:00 PM IST. Fans across India can catch the live broadcast and streaming of the match on Jiocinema.com or the JioHotstar app.

A Rematch of the Inaugural Season Final

This year’s summit clash is a repeat of the inaugural WPL final, where Delhi Capitals emerged victorious over Mumbai Indians by seven wickets. Despite consistently reaching the final in all three seasons, Delhi has yet to lay hands on the coveted WPL trophy.

They secured a direct entry to the final after finishing at the top of the league standings with 10 points, boasting five wins and three losses. However, their last league-stage match ended in a setback against the Gujarat Giants, which they will aim to put behind them.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians finished second in the standings, trailing Delhi Capitals on Net Run Rate (NRR). They earned their spot in the final by defeating the Gujarat Giants convincingly by 47 runs in the eliminator on Thursday. With both teams evenly matched, fans can expect an electrifying encounter.

Key Players to Watch Out For

Delhi Capitals hold a slight historical advantage over Mumbai Indians, leading the head-to-head record 4-3. In this season’s league stage, DC asserted their dominance by winning both encounters against MI.

A key performer for Delhi has been Shafali Verma, who has amassed 300 runs in eight matches at an impressive average of 42.85 and a striking rate of 157.89. The bowling attack has been spearheaded by Jess Jonassen and Shikha Pandey, both claiming 11 wickets each.

For Mumbai Indians, Nat Sciver-Brunt has been a standout performer, leading the tournament’s run charts with 493 runs at an astonishing average of 70.42 and a strike rate of 156.50.

MI’s bowling attack will be led by Hayley Matthews and Amelia Kerr. Matthews is the tournament’s leading wicket-taker with 17 scalps, closely followed by Kerr, who has 16 wickets.

With a historic final on the horizon, both teams will be eager to deliver their best and claim the WPL 2025 trophy. Cricket fans can expect a thrilling showdown between two of the league’s strongest sides.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals Women Squad: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Jess Jonassen, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Sarah Bryce(w), Niki Prasad, Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Titas Sadhu, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Alice Capsey, Taniya Bhatia, Sneha Deepthi, Nandini Kashyap, Nallapureddy Charani

Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Sajeevan Sajana, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Jintimani Kalita, Parunika Sisodia, Amandeep Kaur, Akshita Maheshwari.

