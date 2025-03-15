Home
Sunday, March 16, 2025
WPL 2025 Final: Jemimah Rodrigues Takes Stunning Catch As Delhi Capitals Dominate Mumbai Indians

Rodrigues’ brilliant effort in the field further cemented her reputation as one of the finest fielders in women’s cricket.

WPL 2025 Final: Jemimah Rodrigues Takes Stunning Catch As Delhi Capitals Dominate Mumbai Indians

Jemimah Rodrigues


Delhi Capitals Women made a strong statement in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 final against Mumbai Indians Women, because of a sensational catch by Jemimah Rodrigues. The match witnessed an early collapse for MI Women, with Rodrigues’s brilliance in the field putting DC in control.

Jemimah Rodrigues’ Stunning Catch Shocks Mumbai Indians

After winning the toss and electing to bowl first, Delhi Capitals Women capitalized on their decision with a disciplined bowling attack. The first breakthrough came when DC’s star all-rounder Marizanne Kapp dismissed Hayley Matthews for just three runs. However, the defining moment of the early overs came in the fifth over when Rodrigues pulled off a spectacular catch to send Yastika Bhatia back to the pavilion.

The left-handed MI wicketkeeper-batter attempted to counterattack after scoring a boundary off Kapp but ended up lofting the ball to the cover-point region. Displaying exceptional reflexes and athleticism, Rodrigues dived forward and completed a breathtaking catch, securing Kapp her second wicket. This dismissal left Mumbai reeling at a precarious position early in the innings.

Rodrigues’ brilliant effort in the field further cemented her reputation as one of the finest fielders in women’s cricket. Her sharp anticipation and quick reaction time ensured that Mumbai Indians found themselves under immense pressure. The WPL 2025 final is a crucial stage, and such moments often shift the momentum in favor of the opposition, which Delhi Capitals Women capitalized on.

Yastika Bhatia Ends a Disappointing WPL 2025 Campaign

Bhatia’s early dismissal marked the end of an underwhelming WPL 2025 campaign for the MI batter. She managed to score only 88 runs throughout the tournament, averaging a disappointing 9.78. Her struggles with consistency proved costly for Mumbai Indians Women, especially in the high-stakes final.

Following Bhatia’s departure, MI Women’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur walked in to join the in-form Nat Sciver-Brunt. The duo aimed to stabilize the innings after a shaky start. At the time of writing, Mumbai Indians Women were struggling at 21/2 in 6.3 overs, with Kaur batting on 6* and Sciver-Brunt on 4*.

With Delhi Capitals Women applying constant pressure, the WPL 2025 final promises to be a thrilling contest. Can Mumbai Indians Women recover from this early setback, or will DC continue their dominance?

ALSO READ: Harmanpreet Kaur Leads From The Front With Game-Changing Knock In WPL 2025 Final

