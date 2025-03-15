Home
Sunday, March 16, 2025
  WPL 2025 Final: Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals By 8 Runs To Win Their Second WPL Title

WPL 2025 Final: Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals By 8 Runs To Win Their Second WPL Title

Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to field first, aiming to capitalize on early conditions. Their decision paid off initially as MI's openers struggled against a disciplined DC bowling attack.

WPL 2025 Final: Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals By 8 Runs To Win Their Second WPL Title

Mumbai Indians (MI)


Mumbai Indians (MI) emerged victorious in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 final, defeating Delhi Capitals (DC) by 8 runs at Brabourne Stadium on Saturday. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur led from the front with a stellar knock, guiding MI to a competitive total of 149/7.

Harmanpreet Kaur Shines as MI Posts 149/7

Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to field first, aiming to capitalize on early conditions. Their decision paid off initially as MI’s openers struggled against a disciplined DC bowling attack. Marizanne Kapp struck early, dismissing Hayley Matthews for 3 (10) and Yastika Bhatia for 8 (14), reducing MI to 14/2.

However, Mumbai found stability as captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Nat Sciver-Brunt counterattacked with an 89-run partnership. Sciver-Brunt contributed 30 runs before falling to Shree Charani, triggering a mini-collapse. Amelia Kerr (2) and Sajeevan Sajana (0) fell in quick succession, but Harmanpreet’s brilliant 66 off 44 balls, laced with nine boundaries and two sixes, ensured MI reached a challenging total. G Kamalini added 10 runs before MI’s innings ended at 149/7.

Delhi Capitals Fall Short in the Chase

Chasing 150, Delhi Capitals started cautiously, with captain Meg Lanning anchoring the innings. However, MI’s bowlers maintained pressure, striking at regular intervals. DC’s middle-order struggled against MI’s disciplined bowling attack, with key batters failing to convert their starts.

Despite a late flourish from DC’s lower order, Mumbai held their nerves in the final overs to restrict Delhi and seal an 8-run victory. MI’s bowling attack, led by Amelia Kerr and Saika Ishaque, played a crucial role in defending the total successfully.

Mumbai Indians Clinch Second WPL Title

With this victory, Mumbai Indians secured their second WPL title, continuing their dominance in the tournament. The win also marked a historic moment for Harmanpreet Kaur, who once again proved her leadership and batting prowess on the big stage. Mumbai Indians’ victory in the WPL 2025 final cements their status as one of the most successful teams in the tournament.

