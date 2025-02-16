WPL 2025 Highlights: Gujarat Giants Secure First Victory of the Season with Commanding Win Over UP Warriorz

The Gujarat Giants (GG) have finally registered their first win of the season with an impressive all-round performance against UP Warriorz (UPW). Led by skipper Ashleigh Gardner’s heroics, GG chased down a 144-run target with two overs to spare, marking a significant breakthrough in their campaign.

The Gujarat Giants (GG) have finally registered their first win of the season with an impressive all-round performance against UP Warriorz (UPW). Led by skipper Ashleigh Gardner’s heroics, GG chased down a 144-run target with two overs to spare, marking a significant breakthrough in their campaign. This much-needed victory showcased their strength in both batting and bowling, giving them a boost as they look to build momentum for the rest of the tournament.

Ashleigh Gardner Stars with Bat and Ball

Captain Ashleigh Gardner played a pivotal role in Gujarat’s triumph, earning the Player of the Match award for her exceptional all-round performance. Reflecting on the win, Gardner expressed her delight, saying, “We played a brand of cricket here, and this was a near-perfect game for us. But there is still a lot of improvement there, and someone like Priya Mishra getting three wickets at this age provides a different confidence in the whole group.” She also highlighted the importance of accuracy while bowling, adding, “I target the stumps when I bowl, and hopefully, I bowled well so far in the first two games. The boundaries are too frequent here, so you have to bowl with tighter lines and lengths.”

Gardner’s leadership played a crucial role in Gujarat’s approach, and she credited her teammates, including Laura Wolvaardt and Beth Mooney, for their ability to handle pressure effectively.

UP Warriorz Fall Short Despite a Strong Start

UP Warriorz skipper Deepti Sharma acknowledged that her side could have put up a better total. She admitted, “If there could have been one or two big partnerships, then we could have gone above 170. Spin is our bowling strength, and Sophie (Ecclestone) has been brilliant despite the dew. We want to improve our batting in the next match and execute our plans better.”

UPW got off to a steady start but struggled to maintain momentum, ultimately posting a modest total of 143 for 9 in 20 overs.

Gujarat’s Bowlers Dominate the First Innings

Winning the toss, Gujarat opted to field first, and their bowlers ensured UPW never really got going. Deandra Dottin provided an early breakthrough by trapping Kiran Navgire (15) LBW in the second over. Gardner then dismissed opener Vrinda Ganesh (6), reducing UPW to 22 for 2.

A brief resistance came from Deepti Sharma (39) and Uma Chetry (24), who put together a 51-run partnership. However, Priya Mishra turned the game around, taking three quick wickets—Tahlia McGrath (0), Grace Harris (4), and Deepti Sharma (39). UP Warriorz soon found themselves at 74 for 5.

Further wickets from Gardner and Kashvee Gautam limited UP’s scoring opportunities. Late contributions from Alana King (19 not out) and Saima Thakor (15) helped UPW reach 143 for 9 by the end of their innings.

Gujarat’s Chase: Gardner Leads the Way

GG’s chase got off to a rocky start as Beth Mooney (0) and Dayalan Hemalatha (0) fell in quick succession, leaving them at 2 for 2. However, Laura Wolvaardt (22) and Ashleigh Gardner (52) steadied the innings with a 55-run stand, bringing GG back into contention.

Gardner played aggressively, notching up her second consecutive half-century before being dismissed by McGrath. Despite losing their star batter, GG remained in control, thanks to the composed partnership between Harleen Deol (34 not out) and Deandra Dottin (33 not out). The duo ensured there were no last-minute hiccups, guiding Gujarat to victory in 18 overs.

Dottin’s Insights on the Game Plan

Deandra Dottin emphasized the importance of execution in both batting and bowling, pointing out that UPW’s total was below par. She stated, “They fell 20-30 runs short of a good score. I was focused on finishing the chase quickly to avoid any late drama. There was no pressure on us, it was on them.” She also lauded Gardner’s calm leadership and her ability to adapt to match conditions effectively.

What’s Next in the Women’s T20 League?

With this win, Gujarat has opened its account in the tournament and will now look to carry forward the momentum in their upcoming matches. Meanwhile, UP Warriorz will have to regroup quickly and address their batting struggles.

The focus now shifts to the next big game in the Women’s T20 League, as Delhi takes on Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT) on February 17, 2025. Fans can expect another thrilling contest as the tournament progresses.