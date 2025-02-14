WPL 2025 Kicks Off Today: Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Opener, Free Entry For Women & More!

WPL 2025 kicks off with Royal Challengers Bengaluru facing Gujarat Giants in an electrifying opener. Get all the match details, ticket prices, live streaming info, and tournament updates here.

The highly anticipated Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 has officially begun today, February 14, at 7:30 PM IST. The opening match features defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) taking on Gujarat Giants (GG) at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara. Fans across the globe are gearing up for another season of thrilling cricket, high-stakes competition, and standout performances from the biggest names in women’s cricket.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Match Preview: RCB vs Gujarat Giants

As the tournament opener, both teams are set to bring their best game to the field. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, led by Smriti Mandhana, will be looking to start their title defense on a high note. However, their weakened bowling attack could be a concern. On the other hand, Gujarat Giants, featuring powerhouses like Beth Mooney and Ashleigh Gardner, will be eager to make a strong first impression this season.

Historically, the rivalry between these two teams has been evenly matched. Over the past two seasons, both sides have won two matches each in their four encounters. Neither team has managed to secure a league double over the other, making this match even more exciting.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Full Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Asha Sobhana Joy, Joshitha VJ, Richa Ghosh, Danni Wyatt, Kanika Ahuja, Sabbineni Meghana, Ekta Bisht, Kate Cross, Shreyanka Patil, Ellyse Perry, Prema Rawat, Smriti Mandhana (captain), Georgia Wareham, Raghvi Bist, Sophie Devine, Jagravi Pawar, Renuka Singh, Sophie Molineux.

Gujarat Giants

Ashleigh Gardner, Harleen Deol, Prakashika Naik, Beth Mooney, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Bharti Fulmali, Laura Wolvaardt, Sayali Satcahre, Danielle Gibson, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Shakil, Dayalan Hemalatha, Meghna Singh, Simran Shaikh, Deandra Dottin, Phoebe Litchfield, Tanuja Kanwer.

Pitch Report & Conditions

Former India captain Mithali Raj has described the pitch at the Kotambi Stadium as a good batting wicket, indicating that fans can expect a high-scoring match. The surface appears to be made of black soil with minor cracks, which may not be favorable for spinners. This could pose a challenge for bowlers and give an advantage to power-hitting batters looking to dominate from the start.

Tournament Format & Key Dates

The WPL 2025 tournament will run from February 14 to March 15, featuring a total of 22 matches played across four venues. The format remains unchanged from previous seasons. Each team will play the others twice in the league phase. The top-ranked team will directly qualify for the final, while the second and third-placed teams will face off in an Eliminator on March 13 to determine the second finalist.

Where to Watch WPL 2025 Live?

Cricket fans can catch all the live action of WPL 2025 through multiple streaming and TV channels across different regions. Here’s where you can watch:

Live Streaming Apps

JioCinema/JioHotstar (India) – Free streaming

– Free streaming Kayo Sports (Australia) – Subscription-based ($25/month)

– Subscription-based ($25/month) Sky Sports (UK & Ireland) – Subscription-based (£29.99/month)

TV Broadcast Channels

Star Sports Network (India) – Multiple language options available

WPL 2025 Ticket Details

The first six matches will be played in Vadodara before the tournament moves to Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium for eight games. Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium will host four matches, while the remaining four will take place at Mumbai’s CCI Stadium.

Ticket Pricing Overview

General Seats: ₹800 – ₹1,500

₹800 – ₹1,500 Premium Seats: ₹2,000 – ₹5,000

₹2,000 – ₹5,000 VIP & Executive Boxes: ₹6,000 – ₹20,000

₹6,000 – ₹20,000 Corporate Boxes: ₹25,000 – ₹50,000

Free Entry for Women and Girls

To encourage female participation in sports, WPL 2025 organizers have introduced an initiative offering free entry for women and girls. A total of 500 walk-in tickets per match will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at stadium box offices.

How to Buy WPL 2025 Tickets?

Online Booking

Download the BookMyShow or WPL App (available for Android & iOS)

or (available for Android & iOS) Search for WPL 2025 and select a match

and select a match Choose your preferred seats

Complete the secure payment process

Receive your e-ticket via email or mobile

Stadium Box Office

For those who prefer in-person purchases, tickets will be available at the official counters of each stadium hosting the matches.

Exciting Season Ahead

With star-studded teams, a competitive format, and free entry initiatives, WPL 2025 is set to be a game-changer in women’s cricket. As Gujarat Giants take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opening clash, fans can expect an electrifying contest to kick-start the season. Don’t miss the action—tune in live, grab your tickets, and witness history in the making!

ALSO READ: Jacob Duffy Joins New Zealand Squad For Champions Trophy After Ben Sears’ Injury