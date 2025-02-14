Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, February 14, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

WPL 2025 Kicks Off Today: Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Opener, Free Entry For Women & More!

WPL 2025 kicks off with Royal Challengers Bengaluru facing Gujarat Giants in an electrifying opener. Get all the match details, ticket prices, live streaming info, and tournament updates here.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
WPL 2025 Kicks Off Today: Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Opener, Free Entry For Women & More!


The highly anticipated Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 has officially begun today, February 14, at 7:30 PM IST. The opening match features defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) taking on Gujarat Giants (GG) at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara. Fans across the globe are gearing up for another season of thrilling cricket, high-stakes competition, and standout performances from the biggest names in women’s cricket.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Match Preview: RCB vs Gujarat Giants

As the tournament opener, both teams are set to bring their best game to the field. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, led by Smriti Mandhana, will be looking to start their title defense on a high note. However, their weakened bowling attack could be a concern. On the other hand, Gujarat Giants, featuring powerhouses like Beth Mooney and Ashleigh Gardner, will be eager to make a strong first impression this season.

Historically, the rivalry between these two teams has been evenly matched. Over the past two seasons, both sides have won two matches each in their four encounters. Neither team has managed to secure a league double over the other, making this match even more exciting.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Full Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Asha Sobhana Joy, Joshitha VJ, Richa Ghosh, Danni Wyatt, Kanika Ahuja, Sabbineni Meghana, Ekta Bisht, Kate Cross, Shreyanka Patil, Ellyse Perry, Prema Rawat, Smriti Mandhana (captain), Georgia Wareham, Raghvi Bist, Sophie Devine, Jagravi Pawar, Renuka Singh, Sophie Molineux.

Gujarat Giants

Ashleigh Gardner, Harleen Deol, Prakashika Naik, Beth Mooney, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Bharti Fulmali, Laura Wolvaardt, Sayali Satcahre, Danielle Gibson, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Shakil, Dayalan Hemalatha, Meghna Singh, Simran Shaikh, Deandra Dottin, Phoebe Litchfield, Tanuja Kanwer.

Pitch Report & Conditions

Former India captain Mithali Raj has described the pitch at the Kotambi Stadium as a good batting wicket, indicating that fans can expect a high-scoring match. The surface appears to be made of black soil with minor cracks, which may not be favorable for spinners. This could pose a challenge for bowlers and give an advantage to power-hitting batters looking to dominate from the start.

Tournament Format & Key Dates

The WPL 2025 tournament will run from February 14 to March 15, featuring a total of 22 matches played across four venues. The format remains unchanged from previous seasons. Each team will play the others twice in the league phase. The top-ranked team will directly qualify for the final, while the second and third-placed teams will face off in an Eliminator on March 13 to determine the second finalist.

Where to Watch WPL 2025 Live?

Cricket fans can catch all the live action of WPL 2025 through multiple streaming and TV channels across different regions. Here’s where you can watch:

Live Streaming Apps

  • JioCinema/JioHotstar (India) – Free streaming
  • Kayo Sports (Australia) – Subscription-based ($25/month)
  • Sky Sports (UK & Ireland) – Subscription-based (£29.99/month)

TV Broadcast Channels

  • Star Sports Network (India) – Multiple language options available

WPL 2025 Ticket Details

The first six matches will be played in Vadodara before the tournament moves to Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium for eight games. Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium will host four matches, while the remaining four will take place at Mumbai’s CCI Stadium.

Ticket Pricing Overview

  • General Seats: ₹800 – ₹1,500
  • Premium Seats: ₹2,000 – ₹5,000
  • VIP & Executive Boxes: ₹6,000 – ₹20,000
  • Corporate Boxes: ₹25,000 – ₹50,000

Free Entry for Women and Girls

To encourage female participation in sports, WPL 2025 organizers have introduced an initiative offering free entry for women and girls. A total of 500 walk-in tickets per match will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at stadium box offices.

How to Buy WPL 2025 Tickets?

Online Booking

  • Download the BookMyShow or WPL App (available for Android & iOS)
  • Search for WPL 2025 and select a match
  • Choose your preferred seats
  • Complete the secure payment process
  • Receive your e-ticket via email or mobile

Stadium Box Office

For those who prefer in-person purchases, tickets will be available at the official counters of each stadium hosting the matches.

Exciting Season Ahead

With star-studded teams, a competitive format, and free entry initiatives, WPL 2025 is set to be a game-changer in women’s cricket. As Gujarat Giants take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opening clash, fans can expect an electrifying contest to kick-start the season. Don’t miss the action—tune in live, grab your tickets, and witness history in the making!

ALSO READ: Jacob Duffy Joins New Zealand Squad For Champions Trophy After Ben Sears’ Injury

Filed under

Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru WPL 2025 WPL 2025 team players

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

The Name’s Bond, James Bond: Is Multibillion-Pound Franchise Losing Trademark Ownership Rights To Iconic Spy’s Name

The Name’s Bond, James Bond: Is Multibillion-Pound Franchise Losing Trademark Ownership Rights To Iconic Spy’s...

The Final Push? Angelina Jolie Might Quit Hollywood After Oscar Snub Due To Ex-Husband Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston

The Final Push? Angelina Jolie Might Quit Hollywood After Oscar Snub Due To Ex-Husband Brad...

Not Just DeepSeek, Several Other Chinese AI Firms Rise To Significance With Low Cost Models

Not Just DeepSeek, Several Other Chinese AI Firms Rise To Significance With Low Cost Models

‘8,000 Gold Bars’: Why Are US Banks Flying Gold From London To New York?

‘8,000 Gold Bars’: Why Are US Banks Flying Gold From London To New York?

Good News! Bengaluru Metro Slashes Fare By 30% After Public Outcry Over Hike

Good News! Bengaluru Metro Slashes Fare By 30% After Public Outcry Over Hike

Entertainment

The Name’s Bond, James Bond: Is Multibillion-Pound Franchise Losing Trademark Ownership Rights To Iconic Spy’s Name

The Name’s Bond, James Bond: Is Multibillion-Pound Franchise Losing Trademark Ownership Rights To Iconic Spy’s

The Final Push? Angelina Jolie Might Quit Hollywood After Oscar Snub Due To Ex-Husband Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston

The Final Push? Angelina Jolie Might Quit Hollywood After Oscar Snub Due To Ex-Husband Brad

JioHotstar Launched By Merging JioCinema & Disney+ Hotstar: Subscription Plans, Pricing And Features Explained

JioHotstar Launched By Merging JioCinema & Disney+ Hotstar: Subscription Plans, Pricing And Features Explained

Captain America: Brave New World Twitter Review – Fans Praise Mackie Amid Mixed Reactions, Eyes $200M Box Office

Captain America: Brave New World Twitter Review – Fans Praise Mackie Amid Mixed Reactions, Eyes

Lalit Modi Gets Love Again On Valentine’s Day, Confirms Breakup With Sushmita Sen

Lalit Modi Gets Love Again On Valentine’s Day, Confirms Breakup With Sushmita Sen

Lifestyle

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox