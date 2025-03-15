WPL 2025, MI vs DC Final: “Only Trophy She Hasn’t Had”, Says Jess Jonassen On Delhi Capitals Captain Meg Lanning

As the Women’s Premier League 2025 final approaches, Delhi Capitals are eyeing their maiden title, and there’s an added layer of motivation for the team—winning it for their captain, Meg Lanning.

The experienced Australian batter has won almost every major trophy in her illustrious career, but the WPL remains the missing piece in her collection. Delhi Capitals’ left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen emphasized the significance of this final, stating that the team is determined to lift the trophy for their skipper.

“We’ve been so close the last two seasons and obviously for me as well being able to play a lot of cricket alongside Meg as well and with her captaining us it’s sort of it’s almost like the only trophy she hasn’t had. So you almost want to get it for people like her, and I know that the group has worked so hard over these first few seasons, and yeah, it’s been pretty heartbreaking the last two seasons to sort of leave our worst game for the biggest game of the year. So yeah, I think it would be really satisfying and almost a relief if it happens,” Jonassen said in a video posted by Delhi Capitals on X.

Let's win it for Meg 🥹 pic.twitter.com/W6bmXH3Gxi
— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 15, 2025

Key Performers for the Final Showdown

Jonassen has been instrumental in Delhi’s campaign, taking 11 wickets in seven innings at an average of 19, with best figures of 4/31. Meanwhile, Lanning has been a pillar of consistency with the bat, ranking as the fourth-highest run-scorer in the tournament. The 21-year-old has amassed 263 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 117.93, averaging 37.57, with three fifties and a top score of 92.

Delhi Capitals secured a direct berth in the final after finishing at the top of the points table with 10 points, winning five out of eight matches. However, they head into the decisive clash following a defeat against Gujarat Giants in their last league match. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, finished second in the standings and sealed their place in the final with a dominant 47-run victory over Gujarat Giants in the eliminator.

A Rivalry to Watch

With a head-to-head record narrowly favoring Delhi Capitals (4-3), this final promises to be a thrilling contest. DC has already beaten MI twice this season, but in a high-stakes final, past records matter little. With both teams determined to claim the coveted WPL trophy, all eyes will be on whether Meg Lanning can finally add this missing title to her illustrious career or if Mumbai Indians will spoil Delhi’s dream yet again.

