Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, February 21, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Sports»
  • WPL 2025: Mumbai Indians Win Toss, Opt To Bowl First Against Defending Champions RCB

WPL 2025: Mumbai Indians Win Toss, Opt To Bowl First Against Defending Champions RCB

An amusing moment unfolded during the toss when Mandhana was unexpectedly struck on the leg by a practice ball while flipping the coin.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
WPL 2025: Mumbai Indians Win Toss, Opt To Bowl First Against Defending Champions RCB


Mumbai Indians (MI) won the toss and elected to bowl first against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 on Friday. The high-profile encounter took place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, where RCB, led by Smriti Mandhana, received an enthusiastic welcome from their home fans.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

RCB entered this match with an impressive start to their title defense, securing back-to-back victories in their first two games. The team’s batting lineup, featuring skipper Smriti Mandhana and wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh, has been in fine form, while Renuka Singh has been a standout performer with the ball. Meanwhile, MI came into this contest with one win from two games, bouncing back strongly against Gujarat Giants after suffering a loss to Delhi Capitals.

Speaking at the toss, MI captain Harmanpreet Kaur explained her decision to bowl first, stating, “We are gonna bowl first. We have seen that the first six overs are good for bowling, so we are going to chase. Last year we had a lot of fun in Bangalore, and we are looking forward to it again. We are going with the same eleven.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Home Crowd Winning Possible?

RCB captain Smriti Mandhana acknowledged the energy of the home crowd and the importance of maintaining their winning momentum. “It’s good to be back and have this sort of welcome. I think it’s massive for the team to have fans around; it only motivates us. Whatever we do, we do for them. All the girls are really proud, we have done well in the last two games, but we know cricket is a game where we start from zero, and we are charged up. It looks like a good wicket; Vadodara had a lot of dew, but Bangalore won’t have much. I don’t mind batting first here. We are going with the same eleven,” she said.

An amusing moment unfolded during the toss when Mandhana was unexpectedly struck on the leg by a practice ball while flipping the coin. The ball, being used for warm-ups by players nearby, startled the RCB captain. MI’s Harmanpreet Kaur, standing beside her, instinctively tried to shield her counterpart. Though the incident was lighthearted, it added a humorous touch to the intense atmosphere at the toss.

Here is the video:

With MI opting to chase on a batting-friendly surface, the match promises to be a thrilling contest as both teams aim to continue their strong start in the WPL 2025 season.

Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians Women: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, G Kamalini, Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women: Smriti Mandhana (c), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Raghvi Bist, Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Ekta Bisht, Joshitha VJ, Renuka Singh Thakur.

ALSO READ: ‘India Has Dominated Pakistan For Long Period Of Time’: Sourav Ganguly On India vs Pakistan Match

Filed under

Mumbai Indians RCB

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

UP Govt Ramps Up Preparations For Maha Shivratri, Final Holy Bath At Mahakumbh

UP Govt Ramps Up Preparations For Maha Shivratri, Final Holy Bath At Mahakumbh

ED Imposes Over Rs 3.44 Crore Penalty On BBC World Service India: Here Is Why

ED Imposes Over Rs 3.44 Crore Penalty On BBC World Service India: Here Is Why

Why Are Fans Rallying Behind Henry Cavill After Jeff Bezos Took Over The James Bond Franchise?

Why Are Fans Rallying Behind Henry Cavill After Jeff Bezos Took Over The James Bond...

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, College of Commissioners to Visit India on Feb 27-28

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, College of Commissioners to Visit India on Feb...

Adani Electricity Mumbai Named India’s No.1 Power Utility By Ministry Of Power

Adani Electricity Mumbai Named India’s No.1 Power Utility By Ministry Of Power

Entertainment

Why Are Fans Rallying Behind Henry Cavill After Jeff Bezos Took Over The James Bond Franchise?

Why Are Fans Rallying Behind Henry Cavill After Jeff Bezos Took Over The James Bond

‘She Smelt Awkward’: Kanye West Responds To Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Filed By Former Assistant

‘She Smelt Awkward’: Kanye West Responds To Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Filed By Former Assistant

Rapper Eminem To Perform In India: Where Will The Concert Will Be Held?

Rapper Eminem To Perform In India: Where Will The Concert Will Be Held?

Dragon Twitter Review: Pradeep Ranganathan Starrer Garners Impressive Reactions, Netizens Call It ‘Feel-good’ Movie

Dragon Twitter Review: Pradeep Ranganathan Starrer Garners Impressive Reactions, Netizens Call It ‘Feel-good’ Movie

Maharashtra Cyber Cell To Issue Notice To Zomato Over Honey Singh Concert, Here’s Why

Maharashtra Cyber Cell To Issue Notice To Zomato Over Honey Singh Concert, Here’s Why

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox