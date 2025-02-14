WPL 2025 Opener: Beth Mooney’s 56 Off 42 Balls Powers Gujarat Giants’ Innings!

Beth Mooney scores the first fifty of WPL 2025 with 56 off 42 balls for Gujarat Giants. The ICC Women's Player of the Month for January sets a fiery start!

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 kicked off with an electrifying start as Australian wicket-keeper batter Beth Mooney delivered a standout performance in the opening match. Representing Gujarat Giants (GG-W), Mooney became the first player to notch up a half-century in the third season of the tournament.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A quick-fire FIFTY from Beth Mooney off 37 deliveries 👏👏 After 10 overs, @Giant_Cricket are 68/2. Advertisement · Scroll to continue Live – https://t.co/5E1LoAlPBt #TATAWPL | #GGvRCB pic.twitter.com/bB3dBCtqVR — Women’s Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 14, 2025

Facing Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (RCB-W), Mooney opened the innings for Gujarat Giants and played a crucial knock, scoring 56 runs off 42 balls. Her innings was laced with eight well-timed boundaries before she was dismissed by Prema Rawat at 11.4 overs. At the time of her wicket, GG-W had reached a score of 85/3 in the first innings. Mooney’s aggressive batting was reflected in her strike rate of 133.33, giving Gujarat Giants a solid foundation in the season opener.

Adding to her achievements, Beth Mooney was recently honored as the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for January 2025, highlighting her exceptional performances on the international stage.

Her impactful start in the WPL sets high expectations for the tournament, as fans eagerly watch how Gujarat Giants and Mooney progress through the season.

ALSO READ: Jacob Duffy Joins New Zealand Squad For Champions Trophy After Ben Sears’ Injury