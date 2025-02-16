WPL 2025: Priya Mishra’s Aggressive Celebration After Spectacular Catch Goes Viral!

Priya Mishra’s fiery celebration after a stunning catch highlights Gujarat Giants’ dominance over UP Warriorz in WPL 2025. UPW struggles at 117/8.

The UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants faced off in the fourth match of WPL 2025 at Kotambi Stadium, with GG captain Ashleigh Gardner winning the toss and opting to bowl first. The decision proved effective as UP Warriorz struggled to build momentum right from the start.

Early Blow for UP Warriorz

UPW openers Kiran Prabhu Navgire and Dinesh Vrinda could only manage a 22-run partnership before Gujarat Giants struck early. However, a crucial 51-run stand between Uma Chetry and captain Deepti Sharma brought some stability to the innings.

Priya Mishra’s Intense Celebration After Stunning Catch

The defining moment came in the 10th over when Deandra Dottin bowled a short-pitched delivery outside off. Uma Chetry, looking confident with 24 off 27 balls, attempted a pull shot but failed to time it well. The ball went straight to Priya Mishra at mid-on, who completed a spectacular low catch.

But it was Mishra’s aggressive celebration that grabbed attention. Immediately after completing the catch, she pointed her finger at Chetry in a fierce display of intensity. The moment quickly became a talking point as Gujarat Giants tightened their grip on the match.

UP Warriorz Collapse Under Pressure

Following Chetry’s dismissal, the UP Warriorz middle order crumbled. Tahlia McGrath departed for a duck, while Grace Harris and Shweta Sehrawat also failed to capitalize. The Gujarat Giants’ bowlers maintained relentless pressure, leaving UPW struggling at 117/8 at the time of writing.

With Gujarat Giants in control, UP Warriorz will need a miracle to turn things around in this WPL 2025 thriller.

