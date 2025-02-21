Home
Saturday, February 22, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
WPL 2025: RCB Leads Points Table Despite Home Loss; Natalie Sciver-Brunt And Georgia Wareham Dominate Cap Standings

The 2025 Women’s Premier League (WPL) is heating up as the tournament moves to Bengaluru for its second leg. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) currently sits atop the points table with two wins from three matches, despite suffering a four-wicket loss to Mumbai Indians in their first home game. Advertisement · Scroll to continue Ellyse Perry […]

The 2025 Women’s Premier League (WPL) is heating up as the tournament moves to Bengaluru for its second leg. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) currently sits atop the points table with two wins from three matches, despite suffering a four-wicket loss to Mumbai Indians in their first home game.

Ellyse Perry played a brilliant 81-run knock, ensuring RCB set a competitive target. However, Mumbai Indians chased it down, climbing to second place with four points in three matches, just behind RCB on net run rate (NRR). Delhi Capitals, also with four points, hold third place due to a negative NRR. Gujarat Giants (2 points) and UP Warriorz (0 points) round off the table.

WPL 2025 Points Table (After 3 Matches Each for Most Teams)

Team Played Won Lost NRR Points
RCB 3 2 1 0.835 4
Mumbai Indians 3 2 1 0.61 4
Delhi Capitals 3 2 1 -0.544 4
Gujarat Giants 3 1 2 -0.525 2
UP Warriorz 2 0 2 -0.495 0

WPL 2025 Purple Cap Standings: Georgia Wareham in Command

Georgia Wareham has emerged as the tournament’s leading wicket-taker, bagging 7 wickets in 3 matches with an average of 13.71. Hayley Matthews follows with 6 wickets, while Renuka Singh Thakur, Annabel Sutherland, and Priya Mishra each have 5 wickets.

Rank Player Matches Wickets Best Bowling Average Economy Rate
1 Georgia Wareham 3 7 3/21 13.71 8.72
2 Hayley Matthews 3 6 3/16 14.16 7.08
3 Renuka Singh Thakur 3 5 3/23 16.6 6.91
4 Annabel Sutherland 3 5 3/34 15.6 8.5
5 Priya Mishra 3 5 3/25 18.8 8.54

WPL 2025 Orange Cap Standings: Natalie Sciver-Brunt Dominates with 179 Runs

Natalie Sciver-Brunt leads the batting charts with 179 runs in 3 matches, averaging an impressive 89.5. Ellyse Perry (145 runs) and Ash Gardner (141 runs) follow closely.

Rank Player Matches Runs Highest Score Average Strike Rate
1 Natalie Sciver-Brunt 3 179 80* 89.5 150.42
2 Ellyse Perry 3 145 81 72.5 161.11
3 Ash Gardner 3 141 79* 70.5 178.48
4 Smriti Mandhana 3 116 81 38.66 173.13
5 Richa Ghosh 3 103 64* 103 180.7

With the competition intensifying, teams will aim to strengthen their standings in the upcoming matches. Can RCB maintain its lead, or will Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals challenge for the top spot? The race for the Purple and Orange Cap is also heating up, promising an exciting second leg of the WPL 2025.

WPL 2025 Orange Cap WPL 2025 points table WPL 2025 Purple Cap WPL 2025 RCB top

