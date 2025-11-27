LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india's got latent congress aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra Afghanistan news afghanistan india's got latent congress aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra Afghanistan news afghanistan india's got latent congress aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra Afghanistan news afghanistan india's got latent congress aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra Afghanistan news afghanistan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india's got latent congress aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra Afghanistan news afghanistan india's got latent congress aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra Afghanistan news afghanistan india's got latent congress aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra Afghanistan news afghanistan india's got latent congress aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra Afghanistan news afghanistan
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > WPL 2026 Auction: Six Time World Champion Alyssa Healy Remains Unsold

WPL 2026 Auction: Six Time World Champion Alyssa Healy Remains Unsold

Alyssa Healy, the very player of women's cricket who reached the top and the six time World Cup winner was the one who was left unsold at the WPL 2026 auction. This event was a big surprise not only to the fans but also to the specialists. Her sudden refusal has raised the issue of changing team tactics and the emphasis on the youth that is likely to be the future of this sport.

WPL 2026 Auction: Six Time World Champion Alyssa Healy Remains Unsold (Image Credit: ICC)
WPL 2026 Auction: Six Time World Champion Alyssa Healy Remains Unsold (Image Credit: ICC)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: November 27, 2025 16:34:58 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WPL 2026 Auction: Six Time World Champion Alyssa Healy Remains Unsold

The 2026 mega auction of the WPL started with a major surprise, Alyssa Healy, an Australian wicketkeeper batter full of experience, among the most famous women’s cricket players and the most watched cricket players in the world, went unsold. Healy was the first player to be shown up for the bidding on the opening day of the auction, with a base price of ₹50 lakh, yet no one from the five franchises placed a bid. This unexpected result was a shock for many, especially taking into account Healy’s achievements and credentials as an international player. 

WPL 2026 Auction 

Part of the explanation comes from the auction dynamics and financial restrictions. This year’s WPL auction had 277 players vying for just 73 slots, with 50 for Indian and 23 for non Indian players 194 were Indian and 83 were overseas ones. Due to the limited overseas player slots, capped budgets, and new retention/RTM (Right to Match) rules being applied, franchises had to make hard decisions regarding whom to pick. Some franchises are said to have kept some financial flexibility as they were hoping to create more balanced squads instead of just spending lavishly on a star player. 

Alyssa Healy In WPL 2026 Auction 

Healy’s exclusion, though based on an impressive international record and great past experience in WPL, raises larger issues about changing priorities in team composition and auction strategy. The majority of analysts believe that the teams this year might go for a combination of young promising talents, budget friendly overseas players, or all rounders over big name specialists, especially considering the constraints on overseas slots and the need for balanced squads. To Healy, it seems that the value for money equation was not in her favor this auction season. The development is closely monitored throughout women’s cricket as it demonstrates how vibrant and unpredictable franchise leagues have become, even for the top players.

Also Read: WPL 2026 Dates Revealed: Opening Match On January 9, Finale On February 5

First published on: Nov 27, 2025 4:33 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Alyssa HealyAlyssa Healy unsold wpl 2026 auctionAlyssa Healy wpl 2026Alyssa Healy WPL 2026 AuctionWPL 2026wpl 2026 auction livewpl 2026 auction timewpl auction live

RELATED News

“Sorry We Couldn’t…”: Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant React After South Africa Series Loss

Why Is Jemimah Rodrigues NOT Returning To WBBL? World Cup Champion Makes An Unexpected Move As Smriti Mandhana’s Wedding With Palash Muchhal Gets Postponed

WPL 2026 Auction Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Women’s Premier League Auction Event Web Telecast Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps Online

Cristiano Ronaldo To Marry Georgina Rodriguez At This 511-Year-Old Venue, Set To Tie Knot On…

WPL 2026 Auction: Complete List of India International Players and Their Base Prices

LATEST NEWS

ASI Guide At Kailasa Temple Sparks Outrage After Saying Maa Parvati ‘Was Characterless,’ Triggers Backlash

Gud Or Desi Khand: What’s The Healthier Pick

Good News For Indian Travellers, Can Now Travel For Winter Holidays To These Visa-Free Countries, They Are…

WPL 2026 Auction: Six Time World Champion Alyssa Healy Remains Unsold

Presenting the Indian Business Excellence Awards 2025 & Global Titan: Company of the Year 2025

India’s Economy Thrives: Inflation Eases, Corporate Performance Strong, Agriculture Promising

Hindi Speaking Couple In Bengaluru Clashes With Kannada Speaking Auto Driver, Ends Up Apologising, Says ‘We Will Learn Kannada Till…’

Perfect Brows for the Perfect Day: Why Every Bride Needs Semi-Permanent Eyebrows

Zohran Mamdani Makes Big Reveal, Shares ‘Weirdest’ Thing He Spotted At White House Before Meeting Trump, It Is…

DoT Confirms TCS Amendment Rules 2024: Strengthening Telecom Cyber Security In India

WPL 2026 Auction: Six Time World Champion Alyssa Healy Remains Unsold

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WPL 2026 Auction: Six Time World Champion Alyssa Healy Remains Unsold

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WPL 2026 Auction: Six Time World Champion Alyssa Healy Remains Unsold
WPL 2026 Auction: Six Time World Champion Alyssa Healy Remains Unsold
WPL 2026 Auction: Six Time World Champion Alyssa Healy Remains Unsold
WPL 2026 Auction: Six Time World Champion Alyssa Healy Remains Unsold

QUICK LINKS