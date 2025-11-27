WPL 2026 Auction: Six Time World Champion Alyssa Healy Remains Unsold

The 2026 mega auction of the WPL started with a major surprise, Alyssa Healy, an Australian wicketkeeper batter full of experience, among the most famous women’s cricket players and the most watched cricket players in the world, went unsold. Healy was the first player to be shown up for the bidding on the opening day of the auction, with a base price of ₹50 lakh, yet no one from the five franchises placed a bid. This unexpected result was a shock for many, especially taking into account Healy’s achievements and credentials as an international player.

WPL 2026 Auction

Part of the explanation comes from the auction dynamics and financial restrictions. This year’s WPL auction had 277 players vying for just 73 slots, with 50 for Indian and 23 for non Indian players 194 were Indian and 83 were overseas ones. Due to the limited overseas player slots, capped budgets, and new retention/RTM (Right to Match) rules being applied, franchises had to make hard decisions regarding whom to pick. Some franchises are said to have kept some financial flexibility as they were hoping to create more balanced squads instead of just spending lavishly on a star player.

Alyssa Healy In WPL 2026 Auction

Healy’s exclusion, though based on an impressive international record and great past experience in WPL, raises larger issues about changing priorities in team composition and auction strategy. The majority of analysts believe that the teams this year might go for a combination of young promising talents, budget friendly overseas players, or all rounders over big name specialists, especially considering the constraints on overseas slots and the need for balanced squads. To Healy, it seems that the value for money equation was not in her favor this auction season. The development is closely monitored throughout women’s cricket as it demonstrates how vibrant and unpredictable franchise leagues have become, even for the top players.

