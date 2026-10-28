WPL 2027 Auction: All You Need to Know – Biggest Purse, Available Slots, Big Names in Pool, Live Streaming Details

WPL 2027 Auction: Date, Time, Live Streaming, Biggest Purse and All You Need to Know: The Women’s Premier League 2027 mini auction will take place in Kochi on Wednesday (Oct 28), with the five franchises preparing to fill their remaining squad positions ahead of the fifth season of the tournament. A total of 150 players, comprising 122 Indians and 28 overseas cricketers, are available for selection, while only 27 slots remain across the five teams. Here is everything you need to know about the WPL 2027 auction, including its date, start time, venue, remaining purses, available slots and live streaming details.

WPL 2027 Auction Date and Time

Auction: Women’s Premier League 2027 Mini Auction

Women’s Premier League 2027 Mini Auction Date: Wednesday (Oct 28), 2026

Wednesday (Oct 28), 2026 Time: 5:30 PM IST

5:30 PM IST Venue: Grand Hyatt, Kochi

Grand Hyatt, Kochi Auctioneer: Mallika Sagar

Mallika Sagar Players in the Auction Pool: 150 (122 Indian and 28 overseas)

150 (122 Indian and 28 overseas) Available Slots: 27 across five franchises

How to Watch the WPL 2027 Auction Live on TV?

The WPL 2027 mini auction will be televised live in India on the Star Sports Network, allowing fans to follow the franchises’ bidding decisions and squad-building strategies.

How to Watch WPL 2027 Auction Live Streaming?

Fans can watch the Women’s Premier League 2027 auction live online through the JioHotstar app and website. The digital broadcast will provide coverage of the bidding as teams compete to sign players for the upcoming season.

WPL 2027 Auction: Remaining Purse of All Five Teams

UP Warriorz enter the mini auction with the largest remaining purse among the five franchises, while Mumbai Indians have the least money available. Here is the purse remaining with each team ahead of the auction.

Mumbai Indians: ₹0.90 crore

₹0.90 crore Royal Challengers Bengaluru: ₹1.15 crore

₹1.15 crore Delhi Capitals: ₹1.10 crore

₹1.10 crore UP Warriorz: ₹3.75 crore

₹3.75 crore Gujarat Giants: ₹1.25 crore

WPL 2027 Auction: Available Slots for Each Team

The five franchises have 27 squad positions to fill, with the number of available overseas slots varying by team. UP Warriorz have the most vacancies, while Gujarat Giants have the fewest.

Mumbai Indians: 6 slots (0 overseas)

6 slots (0 overseas) Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 5 slots (2 overseas)

5 slots (2 overseas) Delhi Capitals: 5 slots (1 overseas)

5 slots (1 overseas) UP Warriorz: 8 slots (3 overseas)

8 slots (3 overseas) Gujarat Giants: 3 slots (1 overseas)

Which Team Has the Biggest Purse in the WPL 2027 Auction?

UP Warriorz have the biggest remaining purse at ₹3.75 crore and the highest number of vacancies, with eight slots to fill, including three overseas positions. The franchise endured a difficult 2026 campaign and has made changes to its squad ahead of the new season. Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire and Deandra Dottin were among the notable players released as the team looks to strengthen its combination.

Who Are the Biggest Names Available in the WPL 2027 Auction?

Several established international cricketers headline the available player pool. Australia’s Sophie Molineaux, Jess Jonassen and Grace Harris are among the prominent overseas names, while Chamari Athapaththu and Chloe Tryon could also attract interest from franchises.

Among the Indian players, Shweta Sehrawat, Sneh Rana, G Kamalini and Kiran Navgire are expected to be among the names attracting attention during the bidding process. With limited slots available, franchises will need to balance their squad requirements against their remaining budgets.