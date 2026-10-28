LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > WPL 2027 Auction: All You Need to Know – Biggest Purse, Available Slots, Big Names in Pool, Live Streaming Details

WPL 2027 Auction: All You Need to Know – Biggest Purse, Available Slots, Big Names in Pool, Live Streaming Details

WPL 2027 Auction: Date, Time, Live Streaming, Biggest Purse and All You Need to Know: The Women's Premier League 2027 mini auction will take place in Kochi on Wednesday (Oct 28), with the five franchises preparing to fill their remaining squad positions ahead of the fifth season of the tournament. A total of 150 players, comprising 122 Indians and 28 overseas cricketers, are available for selection, while only 27 slots remain across the five teams. Here is everything you need to know about the WPL 2027 auction, including its date, start time, venue, remaining purses, available slots and live streaming details.

WPL 2027 Auction: All You Need to Know - Biggest Purse, Available Slots, Big Names in Pool, Live Streaming Details
WPL 2027 Auction: All You Need to Know - Biggest Purse, Available Slots, Big Names in Pool, Live Streaming Details

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Wed 2026-10-28 13:06 IST

WPL 2027 Auction: Date, Time, Live Streaming, Biggest Purse and All You Need to Know: The Women’s Premier League 2027 mini auction will take place in Kochi on Wednesday (Oct 28), with the five franchises preparing to fill their remaining squad positions ahead of the fifth season of the tournament. A total of 150 players, comprising 122 Indians and 28 overseas cricketers, are available for selection, while only 27 slots remain across the five teams. Here is everything you need to know about the WPL 2027 auction, including its date, start time, venue, remaining purses, available slots and live streaming details.

WPL 2027 Auction Date and Time

  • Auction: Women’s Premier League 2027 Mini Auction
  • Date: Wednesday (Oct 28), 2026
  • Time: 5:30 PM IST
  • Venue: Grand Hyatt, Kochi
  • Auctioneer: Mallika Sagar
  • Players in the Auction Pool: 150 (122 Indian and 28 overseas)
  • Available Slots: 27 across five franchises

How to Watch the WPL 2027 Auction Live on TV?

The WPL 2027 mini auction will be televised live in India on the Star Sports Network, allowing fans to follow the franchises’ bidding decisions and squad-building strategies.

You Might Be Interested In

How to Watch WPL 2027 Auction Live Streaming?

Fans can watch the Women’s Premier League 2027 auction live online through the JioHotstar app and website. The digital broadcast will provide coverage of the bidding as teams compete to sign players for the upcoming season.

WPL 2027 Auction: Remaining Purse of All Five Teams

UP Warriorz enter the mini auction with the largest remaining purse among the five franchises, while Mumbai Indians have the least money available. Here is the purse remaining with each team ahead of the auction.

  • Mumbai Indians: ₹0.90 crore
  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru: ₹1.15 crore
  • Delhi Capitals: ₹1.10 crore
  • UP Warriorz: ₹3.75 crore
  • Gujarat Giants: ₹1.25 crore

WPL 2027 Auction: Available Slots for Each Team

The five franchises have 27 squad positions to fill, with the number of available overseas slots varying by team. UP Warriorz have the most vacancies, while Gujarat Giants have the fewest.

  • Mumbai Indians: 6 slots (0 overseas)
  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 5 slots (2 overseas)
  • Delhi Capitals: 5 slots (1 overseas)
  • UP Warriorz: 8 slots (3 overseas)
  • Gujarat Giants: 3 slots (1 overseas)

Which Team Has the Biggest Purse in the WPL 2027 Auction?

UP Warriorz have the biggest remaining purse at ₹3.75 crore and the highest number of vacancies, with eight slots to fill, including three overseas positions. The franchise endured a difficult 2026 campaign and has made changes to its squad ahead of the new season. Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire and Deandra Dottin were among the notable players released as the team looks to strengthen its combination.

Who Are the Biggest Names Available in the WPL 2027 Auction?

Several established international cricketers headline the available player pool. Australia’s Sophie Molineaux, Jess Jonassen and Grace Harris are among the prominent overseas names, while Chamari Athapaththu and Chloe Tryon could also attract interest from franchises.

Among the Indian players, Shweta Sehrawat, Sneh Rana, G Kamalini and Kiran Navgire are expected to be among the names attracting attention during the bidding process. With limited slots available, franchises will need to balance their squad requirements against their remaining budgets.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WPL 2027 Auction: All You Need to Know – Biggest Purse, Available Slots, Big Names in Pool, Live Streaming Details
Tags: WPL 2027

RELATED News

WATCH VIDEO: Mitchell Starc’s Deadly Spell Leaves South Africa Reeling, Claims 6/72 | SA vs AUS 3rd Test

NZ vs IND, 3rd T20I: Kiwi Star Admits Vaibhav Sooryavanshi And Abhishek Sharma Are ‘Difficult To Contain For Any Opposition’

WPL 2027 Auction: When And Where To Watch The Women’s Premier League Auction? Check TV And Live Streaming Details

When Will Free Fire India Be Available To Download? Check Details, Features And Everything You Need To Know

Fleetwood Town vs Arsenal Prediction: Who Will Win Tonight’s English Carabao Cup Clash? Check Live Streaming Details

LATEST NEWS

Caught on Camera: Woman Creates Scene at Almora Collectorate After Discovering Lover Is Married, 4-5 Police Personnel Carry Her Down the Stairs

WPL 2027 Auction: All You Need to Know – Biggest Purse, Available Slots, Big Names in Pool, Live Streaming Details

Delhi High Court Flags Prosecutor Shortage, Says Criminal Trials Suffer As State Fails To Act

Wife Watches Shri Ram Reel, Husband Insists on Mahakal Video, Clash Erupts as He Attacks Her, Injured Woman Escapes – What Happened Next?

Free Fire India Launch Date and Time 2026: Is Garena Finally Ending The Wait? Download Details and New Rules Revealed

Dewas Liquor Tragedy: How Accused Allegedly Used AI to Make Fake Alcohol That Killed 13, Cops Reveal Shocking Details

Man Spits Gutkha From His Balcony, Comes In Contact With 11-kV High-Tension Power Line, Suffers Fatal Shock And Dies, Body Left Hanging In Madhya Pradesh

Alcohol Home Delivery? Delhi Launches Liquor Booking App, Know How To Order Online, Bottle Limit And Minimum Age

Sara Ali Khan On Nepotism: ‘I Had No Godfather’, Says Father Never Begged Filmmakers To Cast Her

Karnataka MLC Election Result 2026: Winner List, Constituency-Wise Results, Leading Candidates & Latest Updates

WPL 2027 Auction: All You Need to Know – Biggest Purse, Available Slots, Big Names in Pool, Live Streaming Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WPL 2027 Auction: All You Need to Know – Biggest Purse, Available Slots, Big Names in Pool, Live Streaming Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WPL 2027 Auction: All You Need to Know – Biggest Purse, Available Slots, Big Names in Pool, Live Streaming Details
WPL 2027 Auction: All You Need to Know – Biggest Purse, Available Slots, Big Names in Pool, Live Streaming Details
WPL 2027 Auction: All You Need to Know – Biggest Purse, Available Slots, Big Names in Pool, Live Streaming Details
WPL 2027 Auction: All You Need to Know – Biggest Purse, Available Slots, Big Names in Pool, Live Streaming Details
WPL 2027 Auction: All You Need to Know – Biggest Purse, Available Slots, Big Names in Pool, Live Streaming Details

QUICK LINKS