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Home > Sports News > WPL 2027 Auction: Check All Players Sold, Unsold in Women’s Premier League 2027 Auction, Player Cost, Team Purse Remaining and More

WPL 2027 Auction: Check All Players Sold, Unsold in Women’s Premier League 2027 Auction, Player Cost, Team Purse Remaining and More

WPL 2027 Auction: The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2027 auction featured a mix of experienced international cricketers, established Indian players and emerging domestic talent as franchises strengthened their squads on Wednesday (Oct 28). UP Warriorz secured the most expensive player in the supplied auction list, signing Australian all-rounder Sophie Molineux for ₹1.10 crore. Delhi Capitals Women acquired Kiran Navgire for ₹75 lakh, while Mumbai Indians Women signed Shweta Sehrawat for ₹20 lakh. Here is the complete list of players sold and unsold, their base and final prices, team-wise signings and purse details based on the supplied auction data.

WPL 2027 Auction: Check All Players Sold, Unsold in Women's Premier League 2027 Auction, Player Cost, Team Purse Remaining and More
WPL 2027 Auction: Check All Players Sold, Unsold in Women's Premier League 2027 Auction, Player Cost, Team Purse Remaining and More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-10-29 12:02 IST

WPL 2027 Auction: The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027 auction featured a mix of experienced international cricketers, established Indian players and emerging domestic talent as franchises strengthened their squads on Wednesday (Oct 28). UP Warriorz secured the most expensive player in the supplied auction list, signing Australian all-rounder Sophie Molineux for ₹1.10 crore. Delhi Capitals Women acquired Kiran Navgire for ₹75 lakh, while Mumbai Indians Women signed Shweta Sehrawat for ₹20 lakh. Here is the complete list of players sold and unsold, their base and final prices, team-wise signings and purse details based on the supplied auction data.

WPL 2027 Auction: Biggest Buys and Notable Signings

Sophie Molineux was the highest-priced player in the supplied auction list, with UP Warriorz paying ₹1.10 crore for the Australian all-rounder against her base price of ₹50 lakh. Delhi Capitals Women secured Kiran Navgire for ₹75 lakh after she entered the auction at ₹40 lakh. Mumbai Indians Women signed Shweta Sehrawat for ₹20 lakh, twice her listed base price of ₹10 lakh.

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women added Australian all-rounder Jess Jonassen for ₹40 lakh and South African player Chloe Tryon for ₹30 lakh. UP Warriorz also signed Grace Harris and Sneh Rana for ₹30 lakh each, while Gujarat Giants acquired Orla Prendergast for ₹30 lakh. Other players who secured contracts included Kathryn Bryce, Kirstie Gordon, Tejal Hasabnis, Vrinda Dinesh and G Kamalini.

WPL 2027 Auction: Full List of Players Sold

The following list includes the sold players, their roles, base prices, final auction prices and franchises as recorded in the supplied data.

  • Akshita Bhagat: All-rounder, base price ₹10 lakh, sold for ₹10 lakh to Mumbai Indians Women.
  • Nazma Khan: All-rounder, base price ₹10 lakh, sold for ₹10 lakh to Delhi Capitals Women.
  • Chloe Tryon: All-rounder, base price ₹30 lakh, sold for ₹30 lakh to Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women.
  • Shweta Sehrawat: Batter, base price ₹10 lakh, sold for ₹20 lakh to Mumbai Indians Women.
  • Vrinda Dinesh: Batter, base price ₹10 lakh, sold for ₹10 lakh to Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women.
  • Asha Sobhana Joy: Bowler, base price ₹30 lakh, sold for ₹30 lakh to UP Warriorz.
  • Tejal Hasabnis: Batter, base price ₹30 lakh, sold for ₹30 lakh to Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women.
  • Samaira Raghav: All-rounder, base price ₹10 lakh, sold for ₹10 lakh to Gujarat Giants.
  • Sahana Pawar: All-rounder, base price ₹10 lakh, sold for ₹10 lakh to UP Warriorz.
  • Manali Dakshini: All-rounder, base price ₹10 lakh, sold for ₹10 lakh to UP Warriorz.
  • Kirstie Gordon: Bowler, base price ₹10 lakh, sold for ₹10 lakh to Delhi Capitals Women.
  • Kashvi Kandikuppa: All-rounder, base price ₹10 lakh, sold for ₹10 lakh to Delhi Capitals Women.
  • Kathryn Bryce: All-rounder, base price ₹10 lakh, sold for ₹10 lakh to UP Warriorz.
  • Sanika Chalke: Batter, base price ₹10 lakh, sold for ₹10 lakh to Mumbai Indians Women.
  • Jess Jonassen: All-rounder, base price ₹40 lakh, sold for ₹40 lakh to Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women.
  • Bharti Rawal: Bowler, base price ₹10 lakh, sold for ₹10 lakh to Mumbai Indians Women.
  • Latika Inamdar: Wicketkeeper-batter, base price ₹10 lakh, sold for ₹10 lakh to Mumbai Indians Women.
  • Sushma Verma: Wicketkeeper-batter, base price ₹30 lakh, sold for ₹30 lakh to UP Warriorz.
  • Grace Harris: All-rounder, base price ₹30 lakh, sold for ₹30 lakh to UP Warriorz.
  • Sneh Rana: All-rounder, base price ₹30 lakh, sold for ₹30 lakh to UP Warriorz.
  • Orla Prendergast: All-rounder, base price ₹30 lakh, sold for ₹30 lakh to Gujarat Giants.
  • Sophie Molineux: All-rounder, base price ₹50 lakh, sold for ₹1.10 crore to UP Warriorz.
  • Gunalan Kamalini: Batter, base price ₹40 lakh, sold for ₹40 lakh to Gujarat Giants.
  • Kiran Navgire: Batter, base price ₹40 lakh, sold for ₹75 lakh to Delhi Capitals Women.

WPL 2027 Auction: Full List of Unsold Players

Several players remained unsold in the supplied auction list despite entering the auction at their respective base prices. The group included Indian domestic cricketers and overseas players across batting, bowling, wicketkeeping and all-rounder roles.

  • Amandeep Kaur: All-rounder, base price ₹10 lakh.
  • Pranavi Chandra: Batter, base price ₹10 lakh.
  • Shradda Pokharkar: Bowler, base price ₹10 lakh.
  • Humairaa Kaazi: Batter, base price ₹10 lakh.
  • Bree Illing: Bowler, base price ₹30 lakh.
  • Palak Singh: All-rounder, base price ₹10 lakh.
  • Milly Illingworth: All-rounder, base price ₹10 lakh.
  • Triveni Vasistha: Bowler, base price ₹20 lakh.
  • Esha Oza: All-rounder, base price ₹10 lakh.
  • Khushi Bhatia: Wicketkeeper-batter, base price ₹10 lakh.
  • Tanisha Ohlan: Batter, base price ₹20 lakh.
  • Ira Jadhav: Batter, base price ₹10 lakh.
  • Devika Vaidya: Bowler, base price ₹30 lakh.
  • Parunika Sisodia: Bowler, base price ₹10 lakh.
  • Sonam Yadav: Bowler, base price ₹10 lakh.
  • Samantha Bates: Bowler, base price ₹10 lakh.
  • Shanu Sen: Bowler, base price ₹10 lakh.
  • Shabnam Md Shakil: Bowler, base price ₹10 lakh.
  • Soppadhandi Yashasri: Bowler, base price ₹20 lakh.
  • Reema Ekka: Bowler, base price ₹10 lakh.
  • Eddla Srujana: Bowler, base price ₹10 lakh.
  • Bhavika Ahire: Wicketkeeper-batter, base price ₹10 lakh.
  • Shivani Singh: Wicketkeeper-batter, base price ₹10 lakh.
  • Uma Chetry: Wicketkeeper-batter, base price ₹30 lakh.
  • Chamari Athapaththu: All-rounder, base price ₹30 lakh.
  • Ayushi Soni: Batter, base price ₹30 lakh.
  • Sophia Dunkley: Batter, base price ₹50 lakh.
  • Raghvi Bist: Batter, base price ₹30 lakh.

WPL 2027 Auction: Team-Wise Player Signings

Based on the supplied team-wise breakdown, UP Warriorz recorded eight signings, followed by Mumbai Indians Women with six. Delhi Capitals Women and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women secured four players each, while Gujarat Giants added three players.

  • UP Warriorz: Sophie Molineux, Asha Sobhana Joy, Sahana Pawar, Manali Dakshini, Kathryn Bryce, Sushma Verma, Grace Harris and Sneh Rana.
  • Mumbai Indians Women: Akshita Bhagat, Shweta Sehrawat, Sanika Chalke, Bharti Rawal and Latika Inamdar.
  • Delhi Capitals Women: Nazma Khan, Kirstie Gordon, Kashvi Kandikuppa and Kiran Navgire.
  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women: Chloe Tryon, Vrinda Dinesh, Tejal Hasabnis and Jess Jonassen.
  • Gujarat Giants: Samaira Raghav, Orla Prendergast and Gunalan Kamalini.

WPL 2027 Auction: Team Purse Remaining

The supplied auction list records individual player prices and team signings but does not provide a complete, reconciled purse balance for every franchise. Therefore, the exact purse remaining for each team cannot be established from these entries alone.

The auction prices listed above reflect the cost of the recorded signings, not each franchise’s total squad expenditure. Retained players and other squad costs are not included in the listed auction purchase amounts.

WPL 2027 Schedule

The official WPL 2027 schedule has not yet been announced. The tournament is expected to take place in India from January 14 to February 7, 2027. The fixtures, venues and match timings are yet to be confirmed.

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WPL 2027 Auction: Check All Players Sold, Unsold in Women’s Premier League 2027 Auction, Player Cost, Team Purse Remaining and More
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WPL 2027 Auction: Check All Players Sold, Unsold in Women’s Premier League 2027 Auction, Player Cost, Team Purse Remaining and More
WPL 2027 Auction: Check All Players Sold, Unsold in Women’s Premier League 2027 Auction, Player Cost, Team Purse Remaining and More
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