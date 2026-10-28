WPL 2027 Auction, Delhi Capitals Squad: Check Full List of Players Bought in Women’s Premier League 2027 Auction, Purse Remaining, Slots Filled, Full Squad, Schedule

WPL 2027 Auction, Delhi Capitals Squad: Delhi Capitals will look to end their run of four consecutive near misses when they return for the Women’s Premier League 2027 season. The franchise strengthened its squad during the mini auction in Kochi on Wednesday (Oct 28), signing experienced Indian batter Kiran Navgire, young prospect Uma Kashvi, Scotland’s Kirstie Gordon and Nazma Khan. Delhi Capitals had released several players, including Taniya Bhatia, Lizelle Lee, Alana King and Sneh Rana, to create room for changes ahead of the auction. Here is the complete list of players bought, the remaining purse, available slots, full squad and tournament schedule details.

Delhi Capitals Players Bought at WPL 2027 Auction

Delhi Capitals added four players to their squad at the WPL 2027 mini auction. Kiran Navgire was their most expensive signing at ₹75 lakh, while Uma Kashvi, Kirstie Gordon and Nazma Khan were each acquired for ₹10 lakh.

Kiran Navgire: ₹75 lakh

₹75 lakh Uma Kashvi: ₹10 lakh

₹10 lakh Kirstie Gordon (Scotland): ₹10 lakh

₹10 lakh Nazma Khan: ₹10 lakh

Delhi Capitals Purse Remaining After WPL 2027 Auction

Delhi Capitals have ₹5 lakh remaining in their purse after completing their latest round of recruitment. The franchise used the available funds to bring in four players, adding depth to its squad across different roles.

Remaining Purse: ₹5 lakh

₹5 lakh Slots Remaining: 1

1 Overseas Slots Remaining: 0

Delhi Capitals Full Squad for WPL 2027

Delhi Capitals have assembled a squad featuring established Indian internationals, overseas stars and emerging domestic talent. Jemimah Rodrigues will lead the side, with Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp and Annabel Sutherland among the key players retained ahead of the new season.

Delhi Capitals Full Squad: Jemimah Rodrigues (C), Shafali Verma, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Laura Wolvaardt, Chinelle Henry, Nallapureddy Shree Charani, Deeya Yadav, Nandani Sharma, Mamatha Madiwala, Lucy Hamilton, Minnu Mani, Kiran Navgire, Uma Kashvi, Nazma Khan, Kirstie Gordon.

Delhi Capitals Retained Players for WPL 2027

Delhi Capitals retained a core group of players before entering the mini auction, with captain Jemimah Rodrigues continuing to lead the side. The retained contingent included Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Laura Wolvaardt, Chinelle Henry, Sree Charani, Deeya Yadav, Mamatha Madiwala, Nandni Sharma, Lucy Hamilton, Minnu Mani and Annabel Sutherland.

WPL 2027 Schedule: Start Date and Final

The detailed schedule for the Women’s Premier League 2027 has yet to be announced. The tournament is expected to take place in India from January 14 to February 7, 2027. Delhi Capitals will look to make the most of their completed squad as they aim to turn their previous near misses into a title-winning campaign.