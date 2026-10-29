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Home > Sports News > WPL 2027 Auction: From Chamari Athapaththu to Taniya Bhatia, Meet Five Players That Went Unsold in Women’s Premier League 2027 Auctions

WPL 2027 Auction: From Chamari Athapaththu to Taniya Bhatia, Meet Five Players That Went Unsold in Women’s Premier League 2027 Auctions

WPL 2027 Auction: Several players went unsold at the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2027 auction despite entering the event with their respective base prices. Chamari Athapaththu, Sophia Dunkley, Taniya Bhatia, Saika Ishaque and Sarah Bryce were among the five players who failed to attract a successful bid. While Athapaththu and Bhatia had set their base prices at ₹30 lakh, Dunkley entered the auction at ₹50 lakh. Here is a look at the five players who went unsold, along with their base prices, as of Thursday (Oct 29).

WPL 2027 Auction: From Chamari Athapaththu to Taniya Bhatia, Meet Five Players That Went Unsold in Women's Premier League 2027 Auctions
WPL 2027 Auction: From Chamari Athapaththu to Taniya Bhatia, Meet Five Players That Went Unsold in Women's Premier League 2027 Auctions

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-10-29 15:39 IST

WPL 2027 Auction: Several players went unsold at the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027 auction despite entering the event with their respective base prices. Chamari Athapaththu, Sophia Dunkley, Taniya Bhatia, Saika Ishaque and Sarah Bryce were among the five players who failed to attract a successful bid. While Athapaththu and Bhatia had set their base prices at ₹30 lakh, Dunkley entered the auction at ₹50 lakh. Here is a look at the five players who went unsold, along with their base prices, as of Thursday (Oct 29).

1. Chamari Athapaththu – Base Price ₹30 Lakh

Sri Lankan all-rounder Chamari Athapaththu went unsold at the WPL 2027 auction despite setting her base price at ₹30 lakh. She was among the notable names who did not secure a franchise deal during the auction.

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2. Sophia Dunkley – Base Price ₹50 Lakh

England batter Sophia Dunkley entered the WPL 2027 auction with a base price of ₹50 lakh but remained unsold. She was one of the players with a higher starting valuation among the five names featured in this list.

3. Taniya Bhatia – Base Price ₹30 Lakh

Indian wicketkeeper Taniya Bhatia failed to attract a successful bid at the WPL 2027 auction. She had registered with a base price of ₹30 lakh but did not secure a contract for the upcoming season.

4. Saika Ishaque – Base Price ₹30 Lakh

Indian bowler Saika Ishaque was another player who went unsold at the WPL 2027 auction. Her base price was set at ₹30 lakh, but no franchise secured her services during the bidding process.

5. Sarah Bryce – Base Price ₹10 Lakh

Scotland wicketkeeper-batter Sarah Bryce entered the auction with a base price of ₹10 lakh. However, she went unsold and did not secure a team for the WPL 2027 season.

WPL 2027 Auction: Five Players Who Went Unsold

  • Chamari Athapaththu: Base price ₹30 lakh
  • Sophia Dunkley: Base price ₹50 lakh
  • Taniya Bhatia: Base price ₹30 lakh
  • Saika Ishaque: Base price ₹30 lakh
  • Sarah Bryce: Base price ₹10 lakh
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WPL 2027 Auction: From Chamari Athapaththu to Taniya Bhatia, Meet Five Players That Went Unsold in Women’s Premier League 2027 Auctions
Tags: WPL 2027

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WPL 2027 Auction: From Chamari Athapaththu to Taniya Bhatia, Meet Five Players That Went Unsold in Women’s Premier League 2027 Auctions

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WPL 2027 Auction: From Chamari Athapaththu to Taniya Bhatia, Meet Five Players That Went Unsold in Women’s Premier League 2027 Auctions
WPL 2027 Auction: From Chamari Athapaththu to Taniya Bhatia, Meet Five Players That Went Unsold in Women’s Premier League 2027 Auctions
WPL 2027 Auction: From Chamari Athapaththu to Taniya Bhatia, Meet Five Players That Went Unsold in Women’s Premier League 2027 Auctions
WPL 2027 Auction: From Chamari Athapaththu to Taniya Bhatia, Meet Five Players That Went Unsold in Women’s Premier League 2027 Auctions
WPL 2027 Auction: From Chamari Athapaththu to Taniya Bhatia, Meet Five Players That Went Unsold in Women’s Premier League 2027 Auctions

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